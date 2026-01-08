Big Blow For Team India As Tilak Varma Suffers Abdominal Injury – Will The Star Middle-Order Batter Miss T20 World Cup, New Zealand Series?

India batter Tilak Varma has undergone emergency surgery in Rajkot and is likely to miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old experienced severe abdominal pain after breakfast on Wednesday morning in Rajkot, just a day before Hyderabad were scheduled to play their final Vijay Hazare Trophy league match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C.

Injury Details

Tilak was immediately taken to a hospital, where scans revealed that he needed urgent surgery. After consultation with doctors at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, he successfully underwent the operation at a super-speciality hospital in Rajkot. He is reported to be recovering well and could be discharged within a day if there are no complications.

Sources said the situation was extremely serious due to the intense pain Tilak was experiencing, but the surgery was completed successfully on Wednesday evening.

Missing the T20I Series

His availability for next month’s T20 World Cup will be clearer in the next one to two days.

A senior sports medicine specialist, speaking to media on condition of anonymity, said that athletes usually take up to one month to recover from this type of emergency surgery. The recovery time depends on how severe the tissue damage was. The specialist explained that such conditions cause intense pain because the affected structure is highly sensitive and can twist, cutting off its blood supply.This injury has raised concerns about Tilak Varma’s participation in the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7. India is scheduled to play their opening match against the United States of America (USA) on the same day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tilak’s performance over the years

Tilak played 2 games in vijay hazare trophy while scoring 109 versus chandigarh followed by 34 against bengal in the second game.Tilak has been an important part of India’s T20I team, scoring 1,183 runs in 37 innings at an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 144.09. He has hit two centuries and six half-centuries in the format. If he is unavailable, India captain Suryakumar Yadav may move up to bat at number three.

The BCCI has not yet announced a replacement for Tilak Varma in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 21 in Nagpur. His absence could provide an opportunity for players like Shreyas Iyer ,Shubman Gill to feature in the series.

