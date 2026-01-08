Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George Make U19 History: How Teenagers Shattered Records Against South Africa

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to set new records as he helped the India Under-19 team complete a 3–0 series win against South Africa Under-19 on Wednesday.

In the second match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, Suryavanshi broke Rishabh Pant’s record by scoring the fastest fifty by an Indian in Youth ODIs. He made 68 runs from just 24 balls.Two days later, the aggressive left-handed batter added a huge 227-run opening partnership with Aaron George. Their stand helped India post a massive total of 393/7 after South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Record Breaking Partnership

Suryavanshi and George both scored centuries while batting, making 127 and 118 runs respectively. Suryavanshi scored his 127 runs from just 74 balls, with a strike rate of 171.62. Kerala wicketkeeper-batter George hit 16 fours, while Bihar opener hit 10 sixes and nine fours.

During the match, the two young players created history by becoming the first Indian opening pair to score centuries in a Youth ODI. The last time this achievement happened at this level was seven years ago, when New Zealand’s Jakob Bhula and Rachin Ravindra did it during the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The Boys in Blue dominated the Junior Proteas with both bat and ball. Left-arm pacer Kishan Kumar Singh later tore through the South African batting order, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs in four overs. The Junior Proteas were bowled out for just 160, giving India a massive 233-run win and a dominant clean sweep.

Suryavanshi, who captained the team in the absence of the injured Ayush Mhatre, was named Player of the Match for his century and a wicket. He was also awarded Player of the Series after scoring 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27.

A New Road Ahead for Men In Blue is U-19 World Cup

India will begin their Under-19 World Cup campaign against the USA on January 15. They will face Bangladesh and New Zealand in their next two league-stage matches on January 17 and January 24, respectively. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on February 6 in Zimbabwe. India will be starting as one of the favourites to win the title.

Also read : Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?