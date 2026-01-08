LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella donald trump operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Arjun Tendulkar's performance not only mirrors his transformation into a true all rounder but also points out that he is finally getting to express in his own way the Indian cricket. The gradual shift from Mumbai to Goa which has led him to have more chances of playing in different formats has also been followed by the remarkable growth of his input in the game both with bat and ball.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 8, 2026 08:29:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, has recently etched his name in the record books during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy while representing Goa in the Indian domestic T20. The young cricketer was assigned the highly unusual task of opening both the batting and bowling in a match against Madhya Pradesh, a scenario which is uncommon even in the top professional leagues. He began the innings, made a brisk score and then bowled the first over with the new ball, in the end, he took a wicket for 36 runs. This odd performance not only exhibited his versatility but also the advancing prominence of his role in the Goa team.

You Might Be Interested In

Arjun Tendulkar Creates A Major Record 

Arjun Tendulkar has proven to be the latest player in international cricket to have come upon the scenario of both the batting and the bowling in 50 over cricket during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy representing Goa. He opened the batting against Uttarakhand and made only 8 off 16 balls he then went on to take the second new ball and gave away 54 runs in his 8 over spell. He played the same part against Punjab, scoring 1 run off 8 balls as Goa made a total of 211, and then he was expensive, giving away 48 runs in 6 overs with the ball. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting in most List A matches but never opened the bowling, as he was a regular bowler only in the initial part of his career. The milestone of being the son of Sachin Tendulkar who was already a cricketing icon made it even more incredible. Although Sachin was a prolific run getter and most of the time batted first in T20s which included the Indian Premier League where he was a player, he never bowled in any T20 match whether domestic or international. In fact, throughout his T20 career, Sachin bowled only a couple of overs and chose not to take the pressure of being the frontline bowler at the start. Thus, Arjun’s accomplishment is not only a major milestone but also a remarkable trait in comparison to his father’s great but different legacy.

Arjun Tendulkar In IPL 2026

Arjun’s performance not only mirrors his transformation into a true all rounder but also points out that he is finally getting to express in his own way the Indian cricket. The gradual shift from Mumbai to Goa which has led him to have more chances of playing in different formats has also been followed by the remarkable growth of his input in the game both with bat and ball. It is a very rare case that a player opens both batting and bowling in a single T20 match which puts Arjun in a special category of players with such an all round role and gives the fans and analysts a taste of his potential as a modern cricketer who can affect the outcome of a match in various ways.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 8:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arjun TendulkarArjun Tendulkar fatherArjun Tendulkar iplArjun Tendulkar ipl 2026Arjun Tendulkar sachin tendulkarArjun Tendulkar statsArjun Tendulkar vijay hazare

RELATED News

‘They Have Not Fully Understood The…’ Bangladesh To Approach ICC Again, Not Willing To Play At The Cost Of National Humiliation

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez All Set To Perform At WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony, Check Date And Venue Here

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL

‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Who Is Anil Agarwal? The Scrap Dealer Who Built Vedanta — Net Worth, Journey, Philanthropy – All You Need To Know

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Grok AI Controversy Escalates as Government Seeks X’s Action Report on Obscene Content

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?
Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?
Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?
Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

QUICK LINKS