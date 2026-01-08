Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, has recently etched his name in the record books during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy while representing Goa in the Indian domestic T20. The young cricketer was assigned the highly unusual task of opening both the batting and bowling in a match against Madhya Pradesh, a scenario which is uncommon even in the top professional leagues. He began the innings, made a brisk score and then bowled the first over with the new ball, in the end, he took a wicket for 36 runs. This odd performance not only exhibited his versatility but also the advancing prominence of his role in the Goa team.

Arjun Tendulkar Creates A Major Record

Arjun Tendulkar has proven to be the latest player in international cricket to have come upon the scenario of both the batting and the bowling in 50 over cricket during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy representing Goa. He opened the batting against Uttarakhand and made only 8 off 16 balls he then went on to take the second new ball and gave away 54 runs in his 8 over spell. He played the same part against Punjab, scoring 1 run off 8 balls as Goa made a total of 211, and then he was expensive, giving away 48 runs in 6 overs with the ball. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting in most List A matches but never opened the bowling, as he was a regular bowler only in the initial part of his career. The milestone of being the son of Sachin Tendulkar who was already a cricketing icon made it even more incredible. Although Sachin was a prolific run getter and most of the time batted first in T20s which included the Indian Premier League where he was a player, he never bowled in any T20 match whether domestic or international. In fact, throughout his T20 career, Sachin bowled only a couple of overs and chose not to take the pressure of being the frontline bowler at the start. Thus, Arjun’s accomplishment is not only a major milestone but also a remarkable trait in comparison to his father’s great but different legacy.

Arjun Tendulkar In IPL 2026

Arjun’s performance not only mirrors his transformation into a true all rounder but also points out that he is finally getting to express in his own way the Indian cricket. The gradual shift from Mumbai to Goa which has led him to have more chances of playing in different formats has also been followed by the remarkable growth of his input in the game both with bat and ball. It is a very rare case that a player opens both batting and bowling in a single T20 match which puts Arjun in a special category of players with such an all round role and gives the fans and analysts a taste of his potential as a modern cricketer who can affect the outcome of a match in various ways.

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live