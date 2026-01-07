Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 moves into the 7th round. It has been a star-studded affair after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer featured for their respective state side. While Kohli and Rohit entertained the crowd scoring individual tons, Shreyas made a fine comeback after a forced break due to injury. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant too has been leading the Delhi team in an impressive manner and has lost only one game out of the 6 so far. Delhi have already registered a place in the knockouts.







Rohit Sharma spotted giving an autograph to a fan at the Team Hotel in Jaipur during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BeZpG62itm — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) January 7, 2026







How Can Fans Watch The Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches LIVE?

Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar. The matches will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Points Table

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Tripura at Gujarat College Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera, Ahmedabad

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Pondicherry vs Rajasthan at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B, Motera, Ahmedabad

💯 up in style as well 👌 Vishnu Vinod brings up his century in just 63 balls 👏 A brilliant attacking knock from the Kerala batter 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/szHbOWqpZK#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/r18j0PEvMC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2026







Group B

Baroda vs Chandigarh at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Assam vs Vidarbha at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Goa vs Maharashtra at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Mumbai vs Punjab at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Shubman Gill gave autographs to fans after yesterday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur.❤ pic.twitter.com/pYba6DdbmB — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 7, 2026







Group D

Andhra Pradesh vs Services at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Delhi vs Haryana at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru

Gujarat vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Odisha vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Also Read: Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL