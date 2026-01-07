Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli received a rousing reception on his arrival in Vadodara on Wednesday, January 7, ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Fans thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of the former India captain, turning his arrival into a frenzy of chants, selfies and tight security, a reminder of Kohli’s unmatched popularity on home soil.

Fans Turn Arrival Into Frenzy

As Kohli stepped out of the airport, loud “Kohli, Kohli” chants echoed through the terminal. With mobile phones raised and security personnel struggling to clear a path, the batting star took time to acknowledge the crowd before making his way to the team vehicle. The scenes underlined his enduring influence more than a decade into his international career.

Strong Form Ahead Of 2026’s First Assignment

Kohli enters the New Zealand series in impressive form. He scored a half-century in the final ODI of India’s tour of Australia and followed it up with two back-to-back centuries and a fifty in the home ODI series against South Africa earlier last year. His purple patch extended into domestic cricket as well, where he struck a century and a fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Having stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, Kohli has shifted his focus entirely to the ODI format, continuing to reinforce his status as one of the game’s finest batters. The New Zealand series will mark his first international outing of 2026, and expectations are high as he looks to carry forward his momentum from 2025.

Vadodara Brings Back Old Memories

The opening ODI also holds special significance for Kohli. His last appearance at the venue came in 2010 coincidentally against New Zealand when he scored an unbeaten 63 to help India chase down the target. That match saw Gautam Gambhir, now India’s head coach, score an unbeaten 126, with the duo sharing a crucial 114-run partnership.

The ODI series begins in Vadodara on January 11, before moving to Rajkot on January 14 and concluding in Indore on January 18.

ALSO READ: ‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona