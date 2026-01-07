LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona

Lionel Messi has revealed that Newell's Old Boys kept dodging the money they had promised his family for his treatment.

(Image Credit: Inter Miami via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: Inter Miami via X/ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 7, 2026 16:53:57 IST

Lionel Messi has explained the reason he left Newell’s Old Boys and moved to Barcelona. The Argentina legend revealed that the club kept dodging money they had promised his family for his treatment.

“I started the treatment when I was 11. It was a very expensive treatment. The company where my dad worked covered part of it, but even with that it wasn’t enough because it cost a lot. I remember going to do tests, running a block in the street, coming back, more tests… And from there I began the treatment,” he said while speaking to LUZU TV. 

“My mom had to cross Rosario to get the money Newell’s had promised us and many times they gave her only 5 pesos, 10 pesos, or they’d tell her, ‘The person who has to give you the money isn’t here.’ That’s why my mom was so angry with certain people at Newell’s. In the end it wasn’t the club as an institution, it was a specific person who was there at that time. Because of everything that happened, I ended up leaving Newell’s, going to Barcelona, the family split, and life started to be different.”













Asked he would be interested in taking up the coach’s role, Messi denied it. 

“I don’t really see myself as a coach. The idea of being a Sporting Director interests me more, but if I have to choose one of the three, what I’d like most is to be a club owner.”

Messi has signed a three-year deal with Inter Milan until 2028. 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: BarcelonaInter Milanlionel messi

QUICK LINKS