Home > Sports > Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Musical Side At Reliance Event |

Indian women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues stunned fans at the recent Reliance Foundation United in Triumph event in Mumbai, captivating the audience with a rocking musical performance of the inspirational hit “Aashayein” from the acclaimed 2005 sports drama Iqbal.

(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 7, 2026 14:50:00 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues charmed fans with a soulful rendition of “Aashayein” at a Reliance Foundation event before turning her focus to her new role as Delhi Capitals skipper in the Women’s Premier League 2026.

 An all rounder both with the bat and Guitar

Jemimah, celebrated for both her exceptional batting skills and her musical talent, delivered an emotionally rich performance at the Reliance event, accompanied by her proud parents, Ivan and Lavita Rodrigues. Seamlessly blending sport and song, her appearance captivated fans and was widely celebrated across social media.

On being appointed Delhi Capitals captain

Jemimah Rodrigues describes her appointment as captain of the Delhi Capitals as a moment shaped by years of learning, resilience, and self-belief. Reflecting on her journey, she says the last three to four years have played a defining role in moulding her both as a person and a cricketer.
On her journey over the last three years
“The last three years have had everything,” Jemimah says. “Ups, downs, and everything in between. They’ve prepared me to become the person and the player I am right now.”
While admitting she doesn’t enjoy failure, Jemimah believes those difficult moments were essential to her growth. “If it wasn’t for the failures I faced, if it wasn’t for the slow moments, I probably wouldn’t have learned what I’ve learned. Failure isn’t really failure if you learn something from it. When you learn, it’s actually a win.”

while talking to News X during the media interaction  Jemimah Rodrigues describes her appointment as captain of the Delhi Capitals as a moment shaped by years of learning, resilience, and self-belief. Reflecting on her journey, she says the last three to four years have played a defining role in moulding her both as a person and a cricketer.

On leading the most consistent franchise in the WPL
Now at the helm of the most consistent team in the Women’s Premier League, Jemimah is confident about Delhi Capitals’ chances. “A hundred per cent, I believe Delhi Capitals will win the finals,” she says with conviction.
“This team is special. We have special players—players who have proven themselves time and again in international cricket. I’m really excited to get going with this group and see what the season holds.”

On learnings from her time with Meg Leaning 
Jemimah credits her leadership exposure and experiences across teams for helping her prepare for this role.  Those learnings have come together at the right time.”
Delhi Capitals are scheduled to start their WPL campaign on 10th january versus the two time defending champions Mumbai Indians at DY Patil stadium , Navi Mumbai.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Musical Side At Reliance Event |

