‘I Probably Wouldn’t Have Learned…’ Jemimah Rodrigues Admits She Doesn’t Enjoy Failure But Narrow Losses Against Australia Made Her Courageous

Jemimah Rodrigues describes her appointment as captain of the Delhi Capitals as a moment shaped by years of learning, resilience, and self-belief.

Reflecting on her journey, she says the last three to four years have played a defining role in moulding her both as a person and a cricketer. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Jemimah Rodrigues talks about her failures

“The last three years have had everything,” Jemimah told NewsX during a media interaction. “Ups, downs, and everything in between. They’ve prepared me to become the person and the player I am right now.”

While admitting she doesn’t enjoy failure, Jemimah believes those difficult moments were essential to her growth. “If it wasn’t for the failures I faced, if it wasn’t for the slow moments, I probably wouldn’t have learned what I’ve learned. Failure isn’t really failure if you learn something from it. When you learn, it’s actually a win.”

Jemimah Rodrigues on World Cup heartbreaks

Jemimah reflects on the heartbreak of coming agonisingly close in World Cup finals while talking to NewsX, particularly the narrow losses against Australia. “Those moments losing finals by five or seven runs hurt deeply. But maybe something inside me changed because of them. Maybe they gave me courage, and maybe they came at the right time in my journey.”

The young cricket star believes those experiences strengthened her mentally and emotionally. “If you ask me today whether I would want to change anything that’s happened over the last three years, however hard or easy it’s been, I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything has shaped me and prepared me for what’s next.”

Jemimah Rodrigues on leading the most consistent franchise in WPL

Now at the helm of the most consistent team in the Women’s Premier League, Jemimah is confident about Delhi Capitals’ chances. “A hundred per cent, I believe Delhi Capitals will win the finals,” she says with conviction.

“This team is special. We have special players who have proven themselves time and again in international cricket. I’m really excited to get going with this group and see what the season holds.

Jemimah credits her leadership exposure and experiences across teams for helping her prepare for this role. Those learnings have come together at the right time.”

What lies ahead for Jemimah Rodrigues

As Jemimah Rodrigues steps into leadership, she does so with clarity and confidence, shaped by setbacks, strengthened by heartbreaks, and driven by belief.

“Everything that’s happened has prepared me for what’s ahead,” she says—and Delhi Capitals will be hoping that journey ends with silverware.

