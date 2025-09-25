LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 02:04:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Following India’s 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained the tactical move behind promoting Shivam Dube up the batting order, saying Bangladesh had a left-arm spinner and a leg spinner, and Dube was perfect for that occasion in that 7-15 overs range.

India, batting first, made a strategic change after losing opener Shubman Gill in the seventh over, with Dube sent in at No. 3. However, the move didn’t yield the desired result, as Dube was dismissed for just two runs off three deliveries.

“We didn’t get to bat first in this tournament. I think we batted first against Oman, but we wanted to bat first in the Super Fours and see how it goes. Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm spinner and a leg spinner. I think Dube was perfect for that occasion in that 7-15 overs range. But it didn’t work, that’s how things go,” Suryakumar Yadav said during the post-match presentation.

“If the outfield had been really fast, it would have been 180-185, but with the bowling lineup we have, if we bowl 12-14 good overs, we will win on most occasions,” he added.

India, with this win, became the first team to secure a place in the final, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now face each other in a do-or-die clash for the remaining spot in the final.

Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali praised his team’s brilliant adjustment after ten overs, which helped them restrict India to 168/6. He expressed optimism about winning the next game and reaching the final, stating that his team will give their best effort.

“It’s quite surprising, but I take the preparation. All the credit goes to the boys; after ten overs, they adjusted brilliantly. We can take lots of things from this game; we have another game tomorrow. We have to keep in mind that we can win tomorrow and play the final. Let’s see what kind of combination we are going to go with, but we will give our best,” Jaker Ali said.

After being put to bat, India posted 168/6, riding high on Abhishek Sharma’s scorching 75-run blitz and Hardik Pandya’s finishing touches of 38(29).

India’s wrist-spinners proved decisive once again, sharing five wickets between them and stifling Bangladesh’s batting lineup during the chase. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bangladeshDUBAIindia-finalpakistanshivam dubeshubman gillSri Lankasuryakumar yadav

"Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order

QUICK LINKS