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Home > Sports News > LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?

LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?

LSG vs GT, IPL Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in an afternoon IPL 2026 showdown at Ekana. With Rishabh Pant finding his groove and Shubman Gill eyeing the top spot, we break down the head-to-head stats, win prediction and pitch conditions to predict today's winner.

Gujarat Titans' players. Image Credit ANI
Gujarat Titans' players. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 12, 2026 13:26:35 IST

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LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?

LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Two of India’s most followed youngsters in world cricket – Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will lead their respective sides, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, in match number 19 of the IPL 2026 here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Sunday. The match will be the first of a double-header as the contest will kick off in the afternoon, around 3 PM IST.

LSG had a rough beginning to their IPL 2026 season, but they’ve rapidly improved with consecutive outstanding performances. The team has demonstrated remarkable poise in high-pressure moments, securing exhilarating last-ball victories during chases. In their most recent match, it was Mukul Choudhary who emerged as the hero, scoring an unbeaten 54 off only 27 balls to secure a win from the brink of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the meantime, the Gujarat Titans have yet to discover their rhythm this season and have appeared inconsistent overall. They were defeated in both initial games against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. Yet, their convincing victory against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium might become a pivotal moment. With Shubman Gill at the helm, it will be fascinating to observe if they can sustain that momentum in the upcoming match in Lucknow.

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LSG vs GT Head To Head Records:

GT have a small edge over LSG in the head-to-head record. Both teams have played seven matches so far, in which the Gujarat Titans have won four matches, while the Lucknow Super Giants have come victorious in three matches.

LSG vs GT Match Prediction:

With both teams winning their previous games, it is likely to be an even contest between the two sides. With the match taking place in Lucknow, the Rishabh Pant-led side might have a small edge compared to GT. 

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants will beat the Gujarat Titans.

When: Sunday, April 12, 3:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpaaye Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to watch: The LSG vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan. 

Also Read: IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

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LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?

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LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?
LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?
LSG vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans Outshine Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Today?
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