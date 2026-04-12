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Home > Sports News > LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today

LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today

Lucknow Super Giants take on the Gujarat Titans in an afternoon IPL 2026 clash today. With Rishabh Pant back in form and GT considering tactical changes to their bowling attack, get the predicted XIs, head-to-head stats, and pitch report for the Ekana battle.

Rishabh Pant in frame. (Photo Credits: LSG/X)
Rishabh Pant in frame. (Photo Credits: LSG/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 12, 2026 12:14:06 IST

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LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: After securing two back-to-back wins in the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants will seek to continue their winning momentum as they face Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2026 match set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Sunday. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are coming off in this game with a solitary win in their campaign, which they pulled off against Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller.

LSG vs GT: Will Kagiso Rabada play?

If we look at the stats, the tall South African pacer has remained wicketless in his last eight outings. Gujarat Titans have an option of Ishant Sharma as a replacement, as his experience can come in handy on a dry wicket in Lucknow, or GT can also introduce Sai Kishore as a spin option on this wicket, which carries grip and bounce.

LSG vs GT: Rishabh Pant Back As Opener

It will be interesting to see if the LSG captain will back himself to open the innings again after regaining his form. On the other hand, all eyes will be on all-rounder Mukul Choudhary, who had a memorable outing at the Eden Gardens against KKR. 

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LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Matches 7

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 4

LSG vs GT, Lucknow Pitch and Weather Report

In the last match at this venue, there was a low-scoring contest where Lucknow fell for 141, which Delhi Capitals achieved in 17.1 overs. Nonetheless, the location was a dream for batters last season, featuring six scores surpassing 200. The surface typically offers dependable carry and bounce. As this is an afternoon match, players won’t need to deal with dew.

LSG vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

LSG vs GT Full Squad Lists

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, George Linde.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy: Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

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LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today
LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today
LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today
LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today

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