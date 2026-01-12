Álvaro Arbeloa Coca Takes Over As Real Madrid Head Coach After Xabi Alonso Olano’s Departure

Alvaro Arbeloa: Real Madrid have confirmed that head coach Xabi Alonso has left the club by mutual consent, with Álvaro Arbeloa appointed as his immediate replacement. The decision comes a day after Los Blancos lost the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

The club announced the development in an official statement on Monday, formally ending Alonso’s short spell in charge.

Real Madrid Part Ways With Xabi Alonso

“Real Madrid announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his tenure as first-team coach to an end,” the club said.

Alonso, who took charge in June after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, struggled to bring stability to the side. Despite a brief revival late in 2025 that saw Madrid win five straight matches, inconsistent performances continued to raise concerns.

The Super Cup final defeat proved decisive, with Madrid outplayed 3-2 by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia in what turned out to be Alonso’s final match in charge.

Álvaro Arbeloa Takes Charge

Soon after confirming Alonso’s exit, Real Madrid announced Álvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach. The club did not disclose the duration of the 42-year-old’s contract.

“Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025 and has developed his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s academy since 2020,” the club said in a separate statement.

A former Madrid defender, Arbeloa’s promotion reflects the club’s preference for continuity from within its existing structure.

Super Cup Loss Triggers Change

At the time of Alonso’s departure, Real Madrid were second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona. While still in the title race, the club’s hierarchy remained unconvinced by the team’s overall progress.

