Nora Fatehi And Achraf Hakimi Dating? Fans Think There’s More Than Football As Instagram Like And Morocco Visit Fuel Speculation- What We Know

Nora Fatehi’s recent visit to Morocco has sparked intense speculation online, with fans convinced that her trip involved more than just football. Social media buzz suggests that the actor-performer may be romantically linked to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi, following her appearance at an AFCON 2025 match and a series of viral online clues.

Nora Fatehi’s AFCON 2025 Appearance Sparks Buzz

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at a quarterfinal match of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where she was seen cheering for the Morocco national football team.

Initially perceived as a show of national pride given her Moroccan roots her presence soon triggered widespread speculation about her personal life.

A video of Nora praying for Morocco’s victory went viral on social media, drawing even more attention. The moment gained significance after Morocco went on to win the match against Cameroon and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Reports Hint at a ‘Special Someone’

Soon after the match, reports began circulating that Nora Fatehi was in Morocco to support a “special someone” a footballer described as one of the best in the world. While the footballer’s identity remained unclear at first, online discussions have increasingly pointed towards Achraf Hakimi, the captain of the Moroccan national team.

Neither Nora Fatehi nor Achraf Hakimi has publicly addressed the dating rumours. However, the lack of confirmation has only added fuel to the growing online chatter.

Instagram Like Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Speculation intensified when a Reddit user pointed out that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram posts from the AFCON match. Though a small digital gesture, fans quickly seized upon it as a possible hint of a deeper connection.

An insider told Hindustan Times, “Nora’s trip to Morocco for the football game already raised eyebrows, giving fuel to the rumours that she is dating a footballer. And it seems like it’s the popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. While neither of them has commented, his like on her Instagram post has surely hinted at their relationship.”

Shared Moroccan Roots Add to the Speculation

The rumours have found fertile ground online, particularly because both Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi share Moroccan roots. Fans believe this cultural connection, combined with her visible support for the team he captains, adds weight to the dating speculation.

Who Is Achraf Hakimi?

Born on November 4, 1998, Achraf Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the world’s top right-backs. He currently plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Moroccan national football team.

Hakimi was instrumental in Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making it the first African nation to achieve the feat. In 2025, he was named African Player of the Year, further cementing his global stature.

Hakimi was previously married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 to 2023. The former couple share two sons, Amin and Naim, born in 2020 and 2022. They announced their divorce in 2023.

Nora Fatehi Remains Focused on Her Career

Away from the rumours, Nora Fatehi continues to stay firmly focused on her professional commitments. She is balancing both music and acting careers, with an expanding international presence.

Last year, she made her American television debut on The Jimmy Fallon Show, performing her international single What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea. More recently, she teased an upcoming collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara during the DJ’s concert in Mumbai.

On the acting front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in the horror film Kanchana 4.

No Official Confirmation-Yet

While fans continue to speculate and root for what they hope could be a new power pairing, there has been no official confirmation from either Nora Fatehi or Achraf Hakimi. For now, the rumours remain unverified driven largely by social media moments, shared heritage, and a well-timed Instagram like.

