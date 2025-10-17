Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League match at Aston Villa

VIDEO SHOWS: RECENT MACCABI TEL AVIV TEAM TRAINING SESSION / SCREENGRABS FROM ASTON VILLA'S WEBSITE ANNOUNCING AWAY FANS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED AT EUROPA LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN ASTON VILLA AND MACCABI TEL AVIV EDITORS NOTE: FOR RECENT DEMONSTRATIONS SURROUNDING SOCCER MATCHES WITH ISRAELI TEAMS, PLEASE SEE THE FOLLOWING EDITS ISRAEL V ITALY 3720-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ITA-ISR/PROTESTS-CLASHES-UPDATE 3705-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ITA-ISR/PROTESTS-CLASHES-MORE 3501-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ITA-ISR/PROTESTS ISRAEL V NORWAY 2782-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NOR-ISR/FANS 2756-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NOR-ISR/FANS MACCABI TEL AVIV V PAOK 7681-SOCCER-EUROPA-PKT-MTA/PROTEST SHOWS: STORY: No away supporters will be allowed to attend Aston Villa's home Europa League clash with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 6 after police raised public safety concerns about potential protests, the Premier League club said on Thursday (October 16). The move comes after there were protests at the Israel national team's World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Italy, with police using tear gas on protesters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Oslo and Udine. Villa said they were following instructions from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who are responsible for issuing safety certificates for games at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors. "Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture," Villa said in a statement. "West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night. "The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision." Reuters has contacted Maccabi Tel Aviv for comment. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

