Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

The finances of Puma and Manchester City’s brand-new kit agreement, which was formally unveiled on Tuesday, are thought to have created Premier League history.

In what was already regarded as a significant commercial shift for the team, the German sportswear behemoth initially took over as Manchester City’s primary kit supplier prior to the 2019–20 season, replacing Nike. Since then, Manchester City has become one of the most well-known companies in international football, and the two sides have had a very fruitful collaboration in terms of trophy success and commercial expansion.

Details about the deal

Puma’s desire to establish themselves alongside the best brands in the market, as they continue to face competition from companies like Adidas and Nike, has coincided with City’s supremacy on the field, especially over the previous six seasons. Manchester City is the ideal flagship club for Puma’s football goals because of its expanding worldwide fan base and increasing commercial appeal across several continents.

Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester City has now reached an agreement on what is said to be the most expensive Premier League uniform deal ever after agreeing to a £1 billion extension with PUMA. The deal, which is worth £100 million a season and will extend until at least the 2034–2035 season, will see PUMA continue to provide Manchester City uniforms for a minimum of ten more years.

As part of the official announcement on Tuesday, Ferran Soriano, the CEO of City Football Group, stated: “We joined forces with PUMA with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations.”

“Over the past six seasons, we have accomplished this and more. With PUMA’s smooth integration into our organization, we have shared numerous historic occasions with fans around the world. Our relationship is strengthened and is projected to an even brighter future with today’s renewal and extension.”

With Girona, Melbourne City, and Mumbai City also receiving branded supplies from the corporation, this agreement further strengthens PUMA’s commercial synergy throughout the larger City Football Group. “PUMA’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch,” said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA, in response to the agreement. Trophies provided the ideal platform for our performance goods, and our commercial success was outstanding. Manchester City’s long-term financial health is also improved by this historic agreement, especially in light of the growing scrutiny around the Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR), formerly known as FFP.

