LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Home > Sports > Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

The deal, which is anticipated to generate over £100 million in revenue annually, significantly enhances the club's capacity to reinvest in its commercial and sporting divisions, including infrastructure, youth development, and future transfer transactions.

With football companies becoming more and more ingrained in popular culture, PUMA might rely on City's celebrity appeal to increase its awareness in developing regions.
With football companies becoming more and more ingrained in popular culture, PUMA might rely on City's celebrity appeal to increase its awareness in developing regions.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 09:20:43 IST

The finances of Puma and Manchester City’s brand-new kit agreement, which was formally unveiled on Tuesday, are thought to have created Premier League history.

In what was already regarded as a significant commercial shift for the team, the German sportswear behemoth initially took over as Manchester City’s primary kit supplier prior to the 2019–20 season, replacing Nike. Since then, Manchester City has become one of the most well-known companies in international football, and the two sides have had a very fruitful collaboration in terms of trophy success and commercial expansion.

Details about the deal

Puma’s desire to establish themselves alongside the best brands in the market, as they continue to face competition from companies like Adidas and Nike, has coincided with City’s supremacy on the field, especially over the previous six seasons. Manchester City is the ideal flagship club for Puma’s football goals because of its expanding worldwide fan base and increasing commercial appeal across several continents.

Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester City has now reached an agreement on what is said to be the most expensive Premier League uniform deal ever after agreeing to a £1 billion extension with PUMA. The deal, which is worth £100 million a season and will extend until at least the 2034–2035 season, will see PUMA continue to provide Manchester City uniforms for a minimum of ten more years.

As part of the official announcement on Tuesday, Ferran Soriano, the CEO of City Football Group, stated: “We joined forces with PUMA with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations.”

“Over the past six seasons, we have accomplished this and more. With PUMA’s smooth integration into our organization, we have shared numerous historic occasions with fans around the world. Our relationship is strengthened and is projected to an even brighter future with today’s renewal and extension.”

With Girona, Melbourne City, and Mumbai City also receiving branded supplies from the corporation, this agreement further strengthens PUMA’s commercial synergy throughout the larger City Football Group. “PUMA’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch,” said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA, in response to the agreement. Trophies provided the ideal platform for our performance goods, and our commercial success was outstanding. Manchester City’s long-term financial health is also improved by this historic agreement, especially in light of the growing scrutiny around the Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR), formerly known as FFP.

Also Read: Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Rare 1947 Collectible During Team India’s Visit

Tags: English premier leagueManchester Citynew kitpumasponsorship

More News

Katrina Kaif: From Global Charm To Bollywood Queen – A Birthday Spotlight!
Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Ground As Sensex Gain, But Nifty Opens Flat Amid Trump’s Trade Tensions
Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal
Fauja Singh Death: NRI Arrested For Hit-And-Run That Killed 114-Year-Old Runner
Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Rare 1947 Collectible During Team India’s Visit
Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka
Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia
Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal
Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal
Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal
Manchester City Breaks Sponsorship Records with Their New Puma Kit Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?