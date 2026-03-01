Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Manchester United boosted their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League spot with a dramatic late victory at Everton on Monday night. Heading into the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, United sit fourth in the table — just three points behind Aston Villa and three clear of both Chelsea and Liverpool, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

United have found form at the perfect time, winning five of their last six matches. Late goals have been key to their resurgence, with Benjamin Sesko rescuing a point against West Ham United before netting the decisive winner at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With no other competitions to distract them, this period could define United’s season. They host Crystal Palace this weekend, followed by crucial clashes against Newcastle United and Aston Villa — fixtures that could ultimately determine their top-four fate.

Palace arrived with renewed confidence after back-to-back victories, though those wins came against a struggling, ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers side and HŠK Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League play-off. Their recent success has eased relegation fears, placing them ten points above West Ham while still trailing fifth-placed Chelsea by the same margin.

