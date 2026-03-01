LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The Match will be Live on Star Sports Network.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace (Image Credits : X)
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 1, 2026 15:24:16 IST

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Manchester United boosted their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League spot with a dramatic late victory at Everton on Monday night. Heading into the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, United sit fourth in the table — just three points behind Aston Villa and three clear of both Chelsea and Liverpool, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

United have found form at the perfect time, winning five of their last six matches. Late goals have been key to their resurgence, with Benjamin Sesko rescuing a point against West Ham United before netting the decisive winner at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With no other competitions to distract them, this period could define United’s season. They host Crystal Palace this weekend, followed by crucial clashes against Newcastle United and Aston Villa — fixtures that could ultimately determine their top-four fate.

Palace arrived with renewed confidence after back-to-back victories, though those wins came against a struggling, ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers side and HŠK Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League play-off. Their recent success has eased relegation fears, placing them ten points above West Ham while still trailing fifth-placed Chelsea by the same margin.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming UEFA Premier League2025-26

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League2025-26 match be played?

The  Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League2025-26 match in India?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier  League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and the Jio Hotstar.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

