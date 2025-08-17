LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Marc Marquez Makes History With First Red Bull Ring Win!

Marc Marquez Makes History With First Red Bull Ring Win!

Marc's destruction of the Red Bull Ring rivalry in Austria is not merely a victory, rather, it is a declaration of six week victory, and a near coronation on two wheels.

Breaking the curse, Winning the Grand Prix.
Breaking the curse, Winning the Grand Prix.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 21:12:47 IST

At the Austrian Grand Prix and the landmark 1,000th premier class race in MotoGP, Marc Marquez once again produced a masterclass becoming the first rider to win at the Red Bull Ring and also continued his already sensational streak by winning six races in a row. Specifically, a measured attack saw him jump to fourth on the grid and pass pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi on lap 19, withstanding a glorious chasing charge of rookie Fermin Aldeguer in the final laps to win by a margin of 1.118.

Quick race review

The striking performance of Aldeguer, who rose up 8 positions on the grid to cross the line in the second place was the dominant performance of the weekend, and Bezzecchi grabbed the third position though he dominated most of the race. The race also provided entertainment with an in race crash of a Spanish, Jorge Martin and unsuccessful performance of another antagonist, Alexander, since he was given a long lap penalty that reduced his opportunities to finish the race out of the top ten.

Points table standing

By winning, Marquez now with 142 points ahead of his closest rival, his brother Alex in the championship standings, and just nine rounds to go, has put himself in a commanding position. This Austrian win not only continues to keep him on the roll but puts him significantly at the cusp of a seventh world title and tying the world record of those having won the title.

Other than performance, paddock was associated with the tense moment when Marquez and the MotoGP hall of famer, Valentino Rossi, crossed paths without both at least acknowledging each other which indicate the excitement compared to the last time, 2015, when both go head to head. He is as apocalyptic as ever even despite internal conflict.

Tags: Austrian moto gp 2025Austrian MotogpMarc MarquezMoto GP News

