Home > Sports > Marcos Leonardo on target as Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad 2-0

Marcos Leonardo on target as Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad 2-0

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 05:21:05 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF AL HILAL BEATING AL ITTIHAD 2-0 IN THE SAUDI PRO LEAGUE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE – Broadcast: 90 seconds use only. For news purposes only. No use after seven days or the start of the next matchday (whichever is longer). No archive. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation. Digital: 90 seconds use only. For news purposes only. Must be removed from all platforms after seven days or the start of the next matchday (whichever is longer). No archive. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation. On Social media, cannot be used as a raw standalone clip – the material needs to be voiced or editorialised.) AL ITTIHAD (YELLOW) V AL HILAL (BLUE) FIRST HALF 1. AL HILAL COACH, SIMONE INZAGHI, ON SIDELINES 2. AL HILAL WINGER, MALCOM, HAS A CHANCE DEFLECTED BY A DEFENDER 3. GOAL! (41’) AL HILAL TAKE A CORNER AND THE CROSS IS HEADED IN BY AL ITTIHAD MIDFIELDER, MAHAMADOU DOUMBIA – AL HILAL LEAD 1-0 4. CELEBRATIONS 5. REPLAY OF OWN GOAL SECOND HALF 6. AL HILAL FORWARD, MARCOS LEONARDO, HAS A CHANCE DEFLECTED BY A DEFENDER 7. GOAL! (57’) MIDFIELDER, RUBEN NEVES, SHOOTS FROM A DISTANCE, IT IS SAVED, BUT THE GOALKEEPER LOSES THE BALL AND MARCOS LEONARDO IS THERE TO CLEAN IT UP AND SCORE – AL HILAL LEAD 2-0 8. CELEBRATIONS 9. REPLAY OF GOAL 10. AL ITTIHAD FORWARD, KARIM BENZEMA HAS A SHOT GO JUST WIDE 11. BENZEMA 12. AL HILAL FORWARD DARWIN NUNEZ FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET, BUT IT IS RULED OFFSIDE AND DISALLOWED 13. BENZEMA IS JUST OFF TARGET AGAIN 14. BENZEMA 15. FINAL WHISTLE 16. INZAGHI AFTER FINAL WHISTLE 17. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS AT FULL TIME STORY: Al Hilal outplayed Al Ittihad on the road on Friday (October 24) with Marcos Leonardo on target to help them to a 2-0 win in Jeddah.      The visiting side got on the board late in the first half when Ruben Neves put up a cross from the corner that was headed in by Al Ittihad midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia for an own goal.     Marcos Leonardo doubled their lead in the 57th minute when he cleaned up on the rebound off a shot by Neves from outside the box that goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqity blocked, but failed to wrap up.     Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema had a couple of chances in the second half, but the home team failed to get on the board.      Al Hilal sit in third place in the standings on 14 points from six games, one off Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr who have a game in hand.      Al Ittihad are in seventh place on 10 points.  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

