Margarida Corceiro: The Glamorous Model Turning Heads As Lando Norris’s Leading Lady In F1’s Hottest Romance

Model and actress Margarida Corceiro from Portugal is back in the limelight after she resumed her romance with Formula 1 star Lando Norris. With her elegance and charm, Corceiro had heads turning when she was seen beside Norris on the red carpet at the Monaco and Hungarian GP.

Their glamorous togetherness has sent fans into a frenzy, especially with the focus on Corceiro not only being Norris’s girlfriend, but also as a style icon and media darling. The two are trending about the on-again, off-again relationship between Norris and Corceiro, who is currently shaking up the F1 world.

A Star in Her Own Right: Corceiro’s Career

Margarida Corceiro is an unstoppable force and boasts a wonderful resume in her own Portuguese land. At the age of 22, she has attained a significant social media following with millions of users on Instagram and TikTok. She debuted in the Portuguese television world in 2019 and has featured in a number of television dramas while representing her country on “Dancing with the Stars” in the year 2020.

Besides appearances on TV, Corceiro is also into modeling and is a co-owner of a swimwear brand called Missus. Her multifaceted career gives testament that she is much more than just a celebrity girlfriend.

The Relationship Under the Spotlight

The romance between Norris and Corceiro has been the subject of much speculation from fans and the media. The two were initially rumored to have a relationship in 2023, but their affair had a temporary breakup in 2024. That notwithstanding, appearances together at F1 events in 2025, including having Corceiro being spotted with Norris’s family and attending his races, have made the rekindling of their romance permanent.

This new public show of affection has made the fans of the McLaren driver, and the Portuguese star go ga-ga over them, hailing them as one of the most discussed pairs in the sporting and entertainment world.

