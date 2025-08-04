Spice Girl Mel B’s Second Red-Hot Wedding To Rory McPhee In Morocco, ‘Had The Time Of Our Lives!’

Spice Girl Mel B and hairstylist Rory McPhee celebrated their love with a second, more colorful wedding at Selman Marrakech, Morocco, not even weeks after exchanging vows in an elegant London ceremony. The couple’s “sexy and beautiful” nuptials were really extravagant and captivated fans worldwide.

Mel B’s Red Hot Affair in Morocco

On August 3, 2025, Mel B, 50, dazzled in a sultry red Justin Alexander gown embroidered with pearls, featuring a thigh-high slit. Mel’s bold Scary Spice persona came to life in the gown. In support of his British counterpart, Rory, 37, put in a black-tie Alexander McQueen ensemble.

In a delightful Instagram post, the couple danced down the aisle while announcing, “We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech (red hearts) we had the time of our lives!!”

While different from the glamorous celebration, it was indeed a contrast from the more discrete July 5 ceremony inside St. Paul’s Cathedral, where Mel wore an ivory Josephine Scott gown. Stylist Caroline Black of Evelie Bridal created the perfect homage for the wonderful American life Mel has known as an ex-judge of America’s Got Talent.

The event was star-studded with celebrity guests in attendance such as Cara Delevingne and Katherine Ryan. Mel’s daughters, Phoenix, Angel, and Madison, played important roles during the nuptials, contributing to a strong family atmosphere. The wedding’s informal and sexy setup gave the Spice Girls a second opportunity to bond, much like they did for David Beckham’s birthday in 2015 in Morocco.

Mel B and Rory: Love Story Grown From Trust and Healing

A longstanding friendship became a romance in 2019 for Mel B and Rory, who were engaged at Cliveden House in 2022. Rory has helped Melanie rebuild her iconic curls and supported her in regaining trust after terribly abusive past relationships. “He makes me feel so safe,”

Mel told Us Weekly of Rory, the third man in her life to ever do the honors of marrying her, yet the only one she felt was deserving of her trust. In one way, their Moroccan pre-ceremony marked the opening of another glorious chapter.

