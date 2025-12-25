LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Maybe It Is Too Late For…': THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

'Maybe It Is Too Late For…': THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been performing consistently well with the bat and began Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with a brilliant 190 against Arunachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 25, 2025 17:23:26 IST

‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has backed Vaibhav Suryavanshi and is of the opinion that the team management should fast track him into the senior side.

“Vaibhav is scoring centuries everywhere, be it the IPL, U19, anywhere. You can say it is against Arunachal Pradesh but that is a different story. This boy has been hammering everybody across all kinds of matches. I had told last year also that they should fast-track him for the T20 World Cup. Maybe it is too late for that now, but they still fast-track him into the team. This boy has got tremendous potential. He should be fast-tracked and brought into the Indian team soon,” he said on his YouTube channel ‘Cheeky Cheeka‘.

“People say let him play for some more time, let him do this, let him do that. Sachin also played a such a young age. Of course, he played for India after scoring hundreds at all levels, but the same thing can be done for this boy in white-ball cricket,” he added. 



Srikkanth also pointed out that the youngster is tumbling records every now and then and at least deserves a place in the reserves.

“Look at Suryavanshi’s records. He is at a completely different level. He should not be left behind. He has to be fast-tracked soon. I heard some news that Rahul Dravid said that he should be fast-tracked now. I told this during the last IPL itself. At least have him in the reserves and give him a chance where possible. I don’t want them to let go of this guy. In all fairness, he is an outstanding talent,” he said.

The former India player also added that Suryavanshi along with Abhishek Sharma will make a lethal pair at the top.

“Just imagine Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opening. What a devastating pair it can be. Think about it. Or Ishan Kishan and Suryavanshi, or Ishan and Abhishek. These left-handers are more devastating and take the match away from you literally in the first six overs. That’s how the team is. I feel the right-handers are like second fiddle,” Kris Srikkanth stated.

Suryavanshi began the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning 190 against Arunachal Pradesh and the teenager will look to continue his form.

Also Read: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 5:23 PM IST
'Maybe It Is Too Late For…': THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection
‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection
‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection
‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

