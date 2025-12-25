‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines with a brilliant 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the first match of Vijay Hazare trophy 2025-26. Former India spinner R Aswhin lauded Suryavanshi for his knock but also highlighted the comparison between the two sides.

“Huge applause for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But I again want to ask a question. There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese, in terms of quality with some teams. It becomes very lop-sided with some teams and there is no contest at all. It is not an ideal contest. Credit to Vaibhav for his performance. He is doing what he has to do. But if we are serious about teams like Arunachal Pradesh becoming good sides, what will this do to their confidence?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

That was special from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. 36-ball century and a massive 190 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/locYxoAj4W — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2025







🚨 HISTORY WRITTEN BY 14 YEAR OLD. 🚨 – Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 (84) with 16 fours and 15 sixes in Vijay Hazare Trophy. 🤯 ⚠️ Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a hundred in List A cricket. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/J2OIPH9qpv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025













Bihar posted a mammoth 574/6 in 50 overs. While Suryavanshi put up a brilliant show with the bat, captain Sakibul Gani etched name in record books after scoring a hundred in just 32 balls. He ended up getting 128* off 40. Wicket-keeper Ayush Loharuka also notched up a hundred while Piyush Singh struck 77 off 66.

The batting unit took on the bowlers thoroughly and hammered them all around the park to put up a big total.

