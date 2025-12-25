LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It's Not…': R Ashwin's Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Playing for Bihar, the teenager hammered 190 off 84 deliveries, a knock decorated with 15 maximums and 16 fours for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 25, 2025 15:13:28 IST

'Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It's Not…': R Ashwin's Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines with a brilliant 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the first match of Vijay Hazare trophy 2025-26. Former India spinner R Aswhin lauded Suryavanshi for his knock but also highlighted the comparison between the two sides.

“Huge applause for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But I again want to ask a question. There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese, in terms of quality with some teams. It becomes very lop-sided with some teams and there is no contest at all. It is not an ideal contest. Credit to Vaibhav for his performance. He is doing what he has to do. But if we are serious about teams like Arunachal Pradesh becoming good sides, what will this do to their confidence?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Bihar posted a mammoth 574/6 in 50 overs. While Suryavanshi put up a brilliant show with the bat, captain Sakibul Gani etched name in record books after scoring a hundred in just 32 balls. He ended up getting 128* off 40. Wicket-keeper Ayush Loharuka also notched up a hundred while Piyush Singh struck 77 off 66.

The batting unit took on the bowlers thoroughly and hammered them all around the park to put up a big total. 

Also Read: ‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:11 PM IST
Tags: Cricketr ashwinvaibhav suryavanshiVijay Hazare Trophy

