LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 23:54:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

VIDEO SHOWS: LIONEL MESSI EXTENDING HIS CONTRACT WITH INTER MIAMI/ COMMENTS FROM MESSI AND INTER MIAMI PRESIDENT AND CO-OWNER, DAVID BECKHAM *EDITORS NOTE: FOR FILE OF MESSI'S CAREER SEE EDIT 6252-SOCCER-MLS-MIA/MESSI* SHOWS: MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (INTER MIAMI CF – Must on-screen courtesy 'Inter Miami CF'. No resales. No monetisation.) 1. VARIOUS OF INTER MIAMI MONTAGE VIDEO SHOWING LIONEL MESSI SIGNING NEW CONTRACT AT THE CONSTRUCTION SITE OF THEIR NEW STADIUM, MIAMI FREEDOM PARK (MUSIC) 2. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) INTER MIAMI CAPTAIN, LIONEL MESSI, SAYING: "The truth is it gives me a lot of joy to extend my stay here. We're starting from scratch, so to speak, with this dream, with this stadium. To be part of it, to be able to play in this stadium and experience it from the inside, it's honestly really nice. I'm glad I came here so I'm pleased to stay on." 3. STILL OF MESSI SIGNING CONTRACT (MUTE) 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) INTER MIAMI PRESIDENT AND CO-OWNER, DAVID BECKHAM, SAYING: "Look, I think, you know, you build a stadium like this and you want an experience for the fans, you want to experience to the players. You have to think about every single element that goes into this stadium, you know, in the stands, behind the stands, outside the stadium, on the field, which is the most important thing. And you have to have an experience. But the experience is Leo. You put Leo on a pitch – that's the experience that the fans want. And we're very lucky to have someone, not just of Leo's calibre on the field, but the fact that he cares off the field as well. And that's the most important thing. You know, one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game, you know, is still committed, still wants to win, you know? And that is an incredible asset for us to have as as owners – to have a player that loves the game as much as he does. We feel very lucky." STORY: Lionel Messi has extended his contract with MLS side Inter Miami to 2028, the club announced on Thursday (October 23), a boost for the North American league as the Argentine great keeps his career going. The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club but the 38-year-old has given no hint as to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor. The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs beginning on Friday. Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, in a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year.  (Production: Conal Quinn) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract

No Russian or Belarusian athletes will compete at Paralympics

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

LATEST NEWS

Google backs US gas power plant with carbon capture for Midwest data centers

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

WHITE HOUSE ON TRUMP ASIA TRIP: ON WEDNESDAY WILL MEET WITH SOUTH KOREA LEADER

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

US sanctions Russian oil majors over Ukraine, prompting jitters in India and China

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028
Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

QUICK LINKS