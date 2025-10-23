Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

VIDEO SHOWS: LIONEL MESSI EXTENDING HIS CONTRACT WITH INTER MIAMI/ COMMENTS FROM MESSI AND INTER MIAMI PRESIDENT AND CO-OWNER, DAVID BECKHAM *EDITORS NOTE: FOR FILE OF MESSI'S CAREER SEE EDIT 6252-SOCCER-MLS-MIA/MESSI* SHOWS: MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (INTER MIAMI CF – Must on-screen courtesy 'Inter Miami CF'. No resales. No monetisation.) 1. VARIOUS OF INTER MIAMI MONTAGE VIDEO SHOWING LIONEL MESSI SIGNING NEW CONTRACT AT THE CONSTRUCTION SITE OF THEIR NEW STADIUM, MIAMI FREEDOM PARK (MUSIC) 2. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) INTER MIAMI CAPTAIN, LIONEL MESSI, SAYING: "The truth is it gives me a lot of joy to extend my stay here. We're starting from scratch, so to speak, with this dream, with this stadium. To be part of it, to be able to play in this stadium and experience it from the inside, it's honestly really nice. I'm glad I came here so I'm pleased to stay on." 3. STILL OF MESSI SIGNING CONTRACT (MUTE) 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) INTER MIAMI PRESIDENT AND CO-OWNER, DAVID BECKHAM, SAYING: "Look, I think, you know, you build a stadium like this and you want an experience for the fans, you want to experience to the players. You have to think about every single element that goes into this stadium, you know, in the stands, behind the stands, outside the stadium, on the field, which is the most important thing. And you have to have an experience. But the experience is Leo. You put Leo on a pitch – that's the experience that the fans want. And we're very lucky to have someone, not just of Leo's calibre on the field, but the fact that he cares off the field as well. And that's the most important thing. You know, one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game, you know, is still committed, still wants to win, you know? And that is an incredible asset for us to have as as owners – to have a player that loves the game as much as he does. We feel very lucky." STORY: Lionel Messi has extended his contract with MLS side Inter Miami to 2028, the club announced on Thursday (October 23), a boost for the North American league as the Argentine great keeps his career going. The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club but the 38-year-old has given no hint as to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor. The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs beginning on Friday. Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, in a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year. (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)