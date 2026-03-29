MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: A high-profile encounter on the cards in the city of Mumbai as the iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number two of IPL 2026 on Sunday. Hardik Pandya-led MI will look to shed their image of being the perennial late bloomers of the tournament by getting off to a winning start.

While Kolkata Knight Riders will seek to replicate their campaign from the 2024 edition, where they emerged as undisputed champions.

Toss: The match toss between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: March 29, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Finn Allen (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL Match?

The match will be live telecast on the JioHotstar app and website, with telecast available on the Star Sports Network.

MI vs KKR, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium will assist pacers with some swing on offer initially, but it will last for the first few overs only. Some grass covering on the wicket, but it is only there to hold the surface. Winning the toss and chasing is the best chance for anyone to win on this ground with the inevitable dew factor.

MI vs KKR Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, HH Pandya (C), Rajangad Bawa, WG Jacks, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, M Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen (wk), SP Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), C Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, RK Singh, Ramandeep Singh, AS Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, B Muzarabani

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert(w), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey

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