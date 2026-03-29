LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 2. Get the Wankhede pitch report, predicted XIs, and live streaming details as Hardik Pandya's MI faces Rahane's KKR.

Mumbai Indians players in frame. (Credits: ANI)
Mumbai Indians players in frame. (Credits: ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 29, 2026 17:08:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: A high-profile encounter on the cards in the city of Mumbai as the iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number two of IPL 2026 on Sunday. Hardik Pandya-led MI will look to shed their image of being the perennial late bloomers of the tournament by getting off to a winning start.

While Kolkata Knight Riders will seek to replicate their campaign from the 2024 edition, where they emerged as undisputed champions.

Toss: The match toss between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST.

You Might Be Interested In

Time: March 29, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Finn Allen (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL Match?

The match will be live telecast on the JioHotstar app and website, with telecast available on the Star Sports Network.

MI vs KKR, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium will assist pacers with some swing on offer initially, but it will last for the first few overs only. Some grass covering on the wicket, but it is only there to hold the surface. Winning the toss and chasing is the best chance for anyone to win on this ground with the inevitable dew factor. 

MI vs KKR Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, HH Pandya (C), Rajangad Bawa, WG Jacks, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, M Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen (wk), SP Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), C Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, RK Singh, Ramandeep Singh, AS Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, B Muzarabani

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert(w), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Duckett’s Last-Minute Withdrawal, Says ‘Two-Year Ban Not Enough, Urges BCCI For Tougher Punishment

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MI vs KKRMI vs KKR Dream11MI vs KKR Dream11 PredictionMI vs KKR Predicted XIsMumbai vs Kolkata

RELATED News

IPL 2026: ‘Kutte Ko Ghee Nahin Pachta Aur…’ — Harbhajan Singh’s Heated Chat With Fan Over Commentary Comparison With Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Debate

MI vs KKR Match Prediction IPL 2026 Match 2: Hardik Pandya’s MI Takes on SRK’s KKR At Wankhede — Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today’s Clash?

IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Duckett’s Last-Minute Withdrawal, Says ‘Two-Year Ban Not Enough, Urges BCCI For Tougher Punishment

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Gold Price Weekly Prediction (30 March To 4 April): After Steep Fall, Gold Stages Strong Comeback- Will Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Further Gains?

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

‘They Leave Everything In Ruins’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig At Congress And Left Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Election; Ensures Indians’ Safety In Gulf Region

India Steps In To Support Sri Lanka’s Fuel Needs With 38,000 MT Fuel As Middle East Crisis Disrupts Global Energy Supplies, President Dissanayake Thanks PM Modi

‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

Mass Food Poisoning Scare At UP Wedding: Over 30 Guests Including Children Hospitalised After Eating Non-Veg Dishes; Samples Sent For Testing

‘Moral Obligation Cannot Be Enforced’: Allahabad HC Denies Elderly Couple’s Plea For Maintenance From Daughter-in-Law

Iran Warns US Of ‘Ground Attack’ Plot, Says American Troops Will Be ‘Set On Fire,’ Alleges Public Talks Are Cover For ‘Secret’ Invasion

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

QUICK LINKS