LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has carried his form from the 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy into IPL 2026.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For 'Owning Some KKR Fans' As Veteran Plays Captain's Knock At Wankhede. (Image Credits: IPL X)
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For 'Owning Some KKR Fans' As Veteran Plays Captain's Knock At Wankhede. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 29, 2026 20:42:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has carried his form from the 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy into IPL 2026 as he has played a captain’s knock in the three-time champions’ opening game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter got to his half-century off only 27 deliveries and laid an excellent platform at the top with Finn Allen. With Rahane playing imperiously, a section of fans have lauded him for answering his detractors well.

Ajinkya Rahane was in excellent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but hadn’t played any cricket since December

Coming into the 19th edition of the IPL, the veteran cricketer hadn’t played a professional cricket tournament or a match since December. Playing for Mumbai, the Maharashtra-born cricketer clattered 391 runs in 10 games, averaging 48.87 alongside a strike rate of 161.57 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had also accumulated 390 runs in 13 games at 35.45 to finish as Kolkata’s highest run-getter. However, the three-time champions had a forgettable tournament, ending up at the eighth spot.

But the elegant right-handed batter has not only come out swinging from the first over but took calculated risks to esatablish his authority on the Mumbai Indians. Here’s how the netizens have reacted to Rahane’s innings

You Might Be Interested In

Despite losing Allen for 37 and Cameron Green for 18, the Knight Riders are on track for a total of at least 210 to 220. At the time of writing this, the Knight Riders’ captain was batting at 67 alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajinkya Rahaneindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026KKRMumbai Indians

RELATED News

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Scripts History To Beat Kieron Pollard, Adds Another Feather to His Hat | Details Inside

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Etches Name in Record Books, Becomes First Capped Player to…

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Who Is Allah Ghazanfar? Afghan Spinner Part Of KKR’s 2024 Title-Winning Squad Making His IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: What Suddenly Happened On Shooting Set In Talsari? All About Actor’s Tragic Drowning

DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

Attention Investors! Stock Market Holidays In April 2026: Full List Of NSE, BSE Closures, Long Weekend Impact, Trading And Settlement Details Explained

Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Explained: Talks In Public, War Plans In Secret? Will US Launch Ground Invasion Of Iran Amid Tehran’s Fierce Warnings

Who Is Soundarya Sharma? Laal Pari Viral Girl Sparks ‘Cringe’ Debate After Bold Dance With Yo Yo Honey Singh; Netizens Ask, ‘What Is She Doing On Stage?’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Is USS Abraham Lincoln Moving Closer To Iran border? Iran’s Navy Commander Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Will Target Carrier If It Moves Within Range’

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Lauded For ‘Owning Some KKR Fans’ As Veteran Plays Captain’s Knock At Wankhede

QUICK LINKS