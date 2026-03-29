MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Irfan Pathan Makes Bold ‘Things Will Change’ Prediction

IPL 2026: As the floodlights at the Wankhede Stadium come alive to witness the marquee contest between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders tonight on Sunday, March 29, the air is palpable with excitement. Though both teams have historically failed to get their act together in their season-openers, former Indian pacers Irfan Pathan feels that the times are changing in favor of the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

In his recent video on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan shared his views on the tactical contest between the two sides, and how Mumbai’s star-studded lineup, including the return of a certain pace spearhead, will give them an edge.

The Bumrah Factor

For Mumbai, the biggest relief is the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. After injury woes kept him away from the initial stages of previous seasons, his presence in the playing XI from game one changes the entire complexion of the MI attack.

“MI and KKR lost both their opening games last season. But I think things will change and Mumbai will have an upper hand this time. The biggest reason is the return of Bumrah,” Irfan said. “In the last two seasons, Bumrah wasn’t there at the start. This time he will be there. You also have five strong leaders in your ranks and also World Cup winners. That form and confidence, Mumbai will need to ride on that and I feel their campaign will be great.”

Rohit Sharma’s Role and Fitness

Another thing that Pathan pointed out is the need for Rohit Sharma to be more than just an ‘Impact Player.’ Rohit Sharma looked leaner and sharper, and Pathan suggested that the management should keep the veteran player involved in the thick of things on the field, similar to what they have seen with players like Virat Kohli.

“I feel it is very important for Rohit to be on the field. He is a lot fitter now and they will expect him to score runs again. How Virat has been scoring and staying on the field as well, it will help Rohit’s batting the more he stays involved on the field. The captain, who has won five trophies, Mumbai should make use of him being on the field,” he noted.

KKR’s Combination Conundrum

On the other end of the fence, Kolkata Knight Riders are faced with a puzzle. With many new faces and missing pieces, Pathan highlighted how the responsibility rests heavily on the shoulders of the top-order trio of Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cameron Green.

“It remains to be seen how Kolkata will bring in a winning combination. Finn Allen is in form. Rahane is batting well in the nets. Cameron Green also appeared to be doing well in the practice game,” Irfan explained.

However, Pathan expressed concerns over KKR’s bowling depth, particularly their pace department and the current form of their primary spinner.

“Varun is not in form. There will be responsibility on himself and Narine. Varun can get back into form. But all the eyes will be on how their fast bowling is. A lot will depend on that,” Irfan added.

As both teams aim to break their jinx in the first match tonight, the encounter at the Wankhede stadium is expected to be a thriller. Can Bumrah prove to be the difference-maker for Pathan, or will KKR’s revamped top order shine?

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