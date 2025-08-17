Microman vs Omos: A 4 Foot Showdown Shocks Fans At AAA Triplemania XXXIII

At AAA Triplemania XXXIII, the Mexican promotion’s flagship event, fans witnessed a surreal moment that may go down in wrestling history. In the opening Copa Bardahl battle royal, 3-foot-3 Microman came face-to-face with 7-foot-3 WWE superstar Omos, marking what appears to be the largest height difference ever in a pro wrestling match. The jaw-dropping faceoff stunned the crowd and instantly went viral, symbolizing the exciting possibilities that come with WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA.

A Historic Crossover Moment

WWE’s announcement in April about acquiring the legendary lucha libre promotion sparked talk of crossover chaos, and Triplemania delivered. Just four months into the partnership, fans got an unforgettable visual: the towering Omos sharing the ring with one of the smallest wrestlers to ever compete. Though they were briefly in the ring together, the crowd reaction said it all this was a true wrestling spectacle.

Omos Returns to the Ring in Style

Known as “The Nigerian Giant,” Omos had been off WWE television for over 16 months, with his last bout coming during a short stint in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH. He returned in commanding fashion by winning Copa Bardahl, but the highlight wasn’t the victory it was the brief and electric faceoff with Microman. Fans erupted as the massive star and the pint-sized luchador squared up in a moment few thought they’d ever see.

A New Record in Wrestling Size Differences?

Wrestling has featured its share of bizarre matchups, but this may top them all. Previously, the largest known height gap was 44 inches between Great Khali and Hornswoggle at WrestleMania XXIV. The Microman-Omos faceoff broke that with a 48 inch difference. With appearances from Otis, Joaquin Wilde, and Dominik Mysterio, Triplemania XXXIII proved this crossover era is just getting started.

