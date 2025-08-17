LIVE TV
Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther

Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther

Sheamus recently revealed his biggest career regret, missing a dream rematch with Gunther at WrestleMania XL due to a neck injury. After their acclaimed Clash at the Castle bout in 2022, he had pushed hard for a sequel, calling it the perfect ending to their intense rivalry.

Sheamus recently revealed his biggest career regret (Image Credit - X)
Sheamus recently revealed his biggest career regret (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 09:12:32 IST

Gunther has quickly risen to become one of WWE’s most dominant and respected stars. From his hard-hitting matches in NXT UK to his commanding presence on the main roster, he’s become a dream opponent for many WWE Superstars. One of his most memorable matches came in 2022 at Clash at the Castle, where he delivered a five-star performance against Sheamus. That bout was praised for its intensity, storytelling, and raw physicality cementing both men as modern-day gladiators in WWE’s ring.

A Missed Dream Match at WrestleMania XL

Sheamus recently revealed that he had pushed hard for a rematch against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, a serious neck injury sidelined him during a crucial period, forcing him to miss out on what he described as a dream bout. Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Sheamus confessed, “I pushed for that match so hard. I was like, ‘This is the hill I’m going to die on.’”

In a different scenario, Sheamus believes he might have returned early at the Royal Rumble and set the stage for a WrestleMania showdown. “That’s the one regret I have,” he said. “It should have been me and him at WrestleMania last year.”

Clash at the Castle: A Five-Star Classic

Their first major encounter at Clash at the Castle showcased brutal, hard-hitting action and was hailed as one of the best matches of 2022. Fans and critics alike praised the physical storytelling, with many calling it one of the best Intercontinental Championship bouts in recent history.

Gunther’s Meteoric Rise in WWE

Since that classic, Gunther’s star has only risen. He’s become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, won the 2024 King of the Ring, and is now a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. For Sheamus, the missed WrestleMania opportunity is a painful reminder of what could have been.

Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther

Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther
Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther
Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther
Sheamus Regrets Missing WrestleMania XL Showdown with Gunther

