Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night

Before the spotlight turns to UFC 319 in Chicago, the UFC APEX in Las Vegas will host an exciting Fight Night event this Saturday, headlined by a high-stakes middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. With a card filled with veterans and rising talents, this event has all the potential to surprise fans and deliver explosive action.

Dolidze Looks to Extend His Run

Roman Dolidze enters the main event riding a three-fight win streak, showcasing dominance across both light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. Most recently, he earned a convincing decision victory over top contender Marvin Vettori, improving his record to 15-3. Since settling at middleweight, Dolidze has secured six wins in nine fights, demonstrating knockout power, grit, and a knack for adapting to tough opponents.

Hernandez Building a Case for Contender Status

Anthony Hernandez is one of the most quietly consistent fighters in the division. Tied with Caio Borralho for the third-longest active win streak at middleweight, “Fluffy” extended his streak to seven after a thrilling win over Brendan Allen in February. With every fight, Hernandez sharpens his game and inches closer to the top tier, making Saturday’s clash a pivotal moment in his UFC career.

What’s at Stake in Vegas

With names like Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev circling the title picture, this main event could elevate the winner into the conversation for a future top-five matchup. Both Dolidze and Hernandez are hungry for a breakthrough, and a statement win could bring them one step closer to title contention.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, August 9

Time: Prelims at 4 PM ET | Main Card at 7 PM ET

Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Watch on: ESPN / ESPN+

Also Read: Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans