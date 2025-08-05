LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night

Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night

Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez headline UFC Fight Night on August 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both middleweights are riding strong win streaks and aim to break into contender status. With high stakes and rising stars on the card, this event could be a hidden gem for UFC fans.

Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez (Image Credit - X)
Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 18:01:00 IST

Before the spotlight turns to UFC 319 in Chicago, the UFC APEX in Las Vegas will host an exciting Fight Night event this Saturday, headlined by a high-stakes middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. With a card filled with veterans and rising talents, this event has all the potential to surprise fans and deliver explosive action.

Dolidze Looks to Extend His Run

Roman Dolidze enters the main event riding a three-fight win streak, showcasing dominance across both light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. Most recently, he earned a convincing decision victory over top contender Marvin Vettori, improving his record to 15-3. Since settling at middleweight, Dolidze has secured six wins in nine fights, demonstrating knockout power, grit, and a knack for adapting to tough opponents.

Hernandez Building a Case for Contender Status

Anthony Hernandez is one of the most quietly consistent fighters in the division. Tied with Caio Borralho for the third-longest active win streak at middleweight, “Fluffy” extended his streak to seven after a thrilling win over Brendan Allen in February. With every fight, Hernandez sharpens his game and inches closer to the top tier, making Saturday’s clash a pivotal moment in his UFC career.

What’s at Stake in Vegas

With names like Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev circling the title picture, this main event could elevate the winner into the conversation for a future top-five matchup. Both Dolidze and Hernandez are hungry for a breakthrough, and a statement win could bring them one step closer to title contention.

How to Watch:

  • Date: Saturday, August 9
  • Time: Prelims at 4 PM ET | Main Card at 7 PM ET
  • Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
  • Watch on: ESPN / ESPN+

