LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum. How are the two teams shaping up before the crucial clash in the Eastern Conference of the NBA?

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum. Image Credit: X/@Bucks and ATLHawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum. Image Credit: X/@Bucks and ATLHawks

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 4, 2026 18:10:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

The Atlanta Hawks will make the trip to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to face the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference clash in the NBA. The Hawks are coming into this game on a four-match winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost three games on the trot before this clash. The two teams are placed right next to each other in the Eastern Conference table. The Hawks are placed 10th on the table, while the hosts are 11th. 

Bucks vs Hawks: Key stats before the clash

The past 10 games of the two teams are painting two contrasting images for both of them. 

Milwaukee Bucks

You Might Be Interested In

The Bucks has lost their last three games, but have won five of the seven preceding those. In their previous 10 games, the Milwaukee-based side is averaging 108 points, 41.8 rebounds, and 23.1 assists per game. They have converted 46.5% shots from the field and have an accuracy og 79.5% from the free throw line in these games. 

Kevin Porter Jr has been the best player in their last 10 games, averaging 18.5 points and seven assists. Jericho Sims has hit 7.7 rebounds per game, and A.J. Green makes 2.5 three-pointers on average.

Atlanta Hawks

The visitors have won six of their last 10 games and are currently on a four-match winning streak. In almost each of the stats, the Hawks are performing much better than their opponent. They are averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, and 28.9 assists per game. They have taken many more shots than their opponents, resulting in slightly worse shooting stats. From the field, they average 45.1% while shooting, and from the free-throw line, their average is 78.9%.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points per game, while Onyeka Okongwu has made 23 three-pointers in the last 10 games. Jalen Johnson has 87 rebounds and 60 assists in the last 10 games. 

Hawks eyeing fifth straight win in NBA

The Atlanta Hawks would be eyeing their fifth win in a row in the NBA when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks. Given the form of Bucks in recent games, the visitors are the favourite to come out on top in this clash. 

In the previous match between the two sides, it was the Bucks who were on the winning side. The Hawks would not only want to continue their winning streak but also take their revenge for the two-point loss suffered at State Farm Arena.

Also Read: Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Atlanta HawksBucks vs HawksHawks vs Bucksmilwaukee bucksnba

RELATED News

Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

EPL: Wolves Shock Liverpool at Molineux — Will Arne Slot’s Side Miss Out on UEFA Champions League Qualification?

LATEST NEWS

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief’s Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Who Was Vijay Crishna? Veteran Theatre Stalwart, Who Played Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In Devdas, Passes Away At 81

Who Is Manu Raju? Indian-Origin Journalist Who Pressed Marco Rubio On Iran Strikes During Heated White House Exchange

Who Is Rajshri Deshpande? Sacred Games Actress Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Says ‘Surgery Felt Like A Rollercoaster Ride’

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

QUICK LINKS