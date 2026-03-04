Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

The Atlanta Hawks will make the trip to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to face the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference clash in the NBA. The Hawks are coming into this game on a four-match winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost three games on the trot before this clash. The two teams are placed right next to each other in the Eastern Conference table. The Hawks are placed 10th on the table, while the hosts are 11th.

Bucks vs Hawks: Key stats before the clash

The past 10 games of the two teams are painting two contrasting images for both of them.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks has lost their last three games, but have won five of the seven preceding those. In their previous 10 games, the Milwaukee-based side is averaging 108 points, 41.8 rebounds, and 23.1 assists per game. They have converted 46.5% shots from the field and have an accuracy og 79.5% from the free throw line in these games.

Kevin Porter Jr has been the best player in their last 10 games, averaging 18.5 points and seven assists. Jericho Sims has hit 7.7 rebounds per game, and A.J. Green makes 2.5 three-pointers on average.

Atlanta Hawks

The visitors have won six of their last 10 games and are currently on a four-match winning streak. In almost each of the stats, the Hawks are performing much better than their opponent. They are averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, and 28.9 assists per game. They have taken many more shots than their opponents, resulting in slightly worse shooting stats. From the field, they average 45.1% while shooting, and from the free-throw line, their average is 78.9%.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points per game, while Onyeka Okongwu has made 23 three-pointers in the last 10 games. Jalen Johnson has 87 rebounds and 60 assists in the last 10 games.

Hawks eyeing fifth straight win in NBA

The Atlanta Hawks would be eyeing their fifth win in a row in the NBA when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks. Given the form of Bucks in recent games, the visitors are the favourite to come out on top in this clash.

In the previous match between the two sides, it was the Bucks who were on the winning side. The Hawks would not only want to continue their winning streak but also take their revenge for the two-point loss suffered at State Farm Arena.

