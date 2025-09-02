LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Home > Sports > Mitchell Starc’s Net Worth After T20I Retirement: Australian Pacer’s Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements & More

Mitchell Starc, one of Australia’s finest pacers, has not only dominated cricket with his speed and accuracy but also built an impressive fortune. From massive IPL signings to lucrative brand deals, his net worth journey raises curiosity about how high those numbers really go.

Mitchell Starc's Net Worth After T20I Retirement: Australian Pacer's Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements & More (Image Credit - ANI)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 2, 2025 11:57:55 IST

Mitchell Starc has been regarded as the best fast bowler in Australia. The field of cricket has not been the only area that his legacy has impacted due to his reputation as a fast bowler with a razor sharp strike. Starc has earned a lot of money in his career besides his success in international cricket.

Net Worth of Mitchell Starc

According to multiple reports, Mitchell Starc is worth an estimated USD 25 million or about 208 crore. His core business with Cricket Australia, the Indian premier league and sponsorships are the sources of incomes that have enabled him to become financially strong.

This financial growth reflects how his career has been shaped not just by his talent but also through opportunities provided to him by the international franchise leagues and brand associations. His market worth has been steadily increasing with his performance in the field and popularity around the world.

Salary of Mitchell Starc

Starc is one of the most paid cricketers in the world. In 2024, he is estimated to earn about 12 crore per year. This incorporates his national contract, franchise league obligations and other match fees.

In addition to his basic salary, he gets performance-based bonuses and rewards as a supplement to his income. These monetary rewards represent the worth he carries along as one of the most trusted strike bowlers in the current day cricketing world.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL Earnings

Mitchell Starc has owed a lot of his net worth to the Indian Premier League. In 2024, when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him, his price of ₹24.75 crore made the headlines in the cricketing world making him the most expensive player of the season.

In the year 2025, he was sold to Delhi Capitals at the price of 11.75 crore. He had earlier played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and earned 5 crores in 2014 and 2015 seasons. His IPL record reveals that franchises have never doubted his winning skills.

Here’s a look at Starc’s IPL salary history:

* 2014 – Signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹5.00 crore
* 2015 – Retained by RCB for ₹5.00 crore
* 2024 – Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record ₹24.75 crore
* 2025 – Picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹11.75 crore

Brand Endorsements of Starc

Mitchell Starc has managed to spread his financial risk by striking several endorsement deals beyond the profession. The fact that he has partnered with other brands such as Audi, Raydel, and Kookaburra reveals his marketability and popularity in all parts of the world.

These endorsements have not only earned him a lot of money but also boosted his profile outside the boundaries of cricket. Starc ends T20 internationals but he is still a household name both in the world of cricket and business.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc, Australia’s Highest Wicket-Taking Pacer in T20I, Announces Retirement

Tags: australia, ipl, ipl 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Starc Net Worth, Mitchell Starc Salary

