LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Mitchell Starc Test Record: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc surpassed Wasim Akram to etch his name in the record books. The Aussie is now the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket history.

Mitchell Starc. (Photo: X/@cricketcomau)
Mitchell Starc. (Photo: X/@cricketcomau)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 4, 2025 15:56:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Mitchell Starc Test Record: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc etched his name in record books during the second Ashes Test at Gabba, Brisbane. Starc surpassed former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket history. 

The Australian pacer had picked a 10-wicket haul in the last match and needed three more scalps to surpass Akram and he bagged them in the first session of play itself. Australian bowlers rattled the England batting unit to push them on the back foot in the first innings of the second fixture and left them struggling at 211/6. 

Starc’s first three wickets included the dismissals of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. The Aussie bowler has 415 wickets to his name at present while Akram has 414. Apart from them, former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas picked up 355 Test wickets in his career while Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson have 317 and 313 scalps respectively. 

England were off to a disappointing start in the first innings after they lost two wickets for just 5 runs. But Joe Root along with Zak Crawley provided the resistance with a partnership of 117 runs for the third wicket. But Crawley’s departure for 76 was followed by fall of wickets at regular intervals. Apart from Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland also picked up a wicket apiece. 

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashes 2025-26CricketMitchell StarcWasim Akram

RELATED News

Fastest to 5,000 IPL Runs: Where Do Virat Kohli, David Warner And KL Rahul Rank?

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Wish REVEALED In Viral Video With Rishab Pant: “Victory Trophy…”

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

‘Weight’ No More: WHO Releases First-Ever Guidelines On GLP-1 Obesity Drugs- What They Are, Availability, And Pricing | Explained

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: Why Russian President Can Fly To New Delhi Without Any Worries Despite ICC Arrest Warrant? Everything Explained

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

China Earthquake: Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang Region – What We Know

19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link In Demand: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

Struggling With A Cold? Discover Smart, Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Home Warm Without Switching On The Heater

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List
Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List
Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List
Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

QUICK LINKS