LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was not recalled to India’s ODI squad for the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand

Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: ANI)
Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 3, 2026 19:53:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

You Might Be Interested In

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s coach Badruddin has reacted to the pacer’s snub from the ODI squad for New Zealand series.  “What more can a player do? How many more wickets should the player take?” Shami’s coach said while talking to India Today.

“This means that they do not want him in the ODI team. He has a lot to give,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was also extremely unhappy. “The selection committee has done injustice with Mohammed Shami. No international player has played domestic cricket with as much dedication as Shami in the recent past. Even after toiling hard in domestic cricket, what the selection committee has done with Shami is shameful,” Shukla told Revsportz.





India named Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna as their preferred pace trio for the ODI series against New Zealand.



Shami had been in good form in white-ball and had been picking wickets consistently. He picked up 47 wickets in 16 domestic matches this season, including 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy games, 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and 11 wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 7:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciindia vs new zealandMohammed Shamiteam india

RELATED News

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

After Mustafizur Rahman’s Exit From IPL, Questions Rise On T20 World Cup 2026 Roaster; Will The Matches Be Rescheduled?

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Stamps Authority, Hits Century Ahead Of ODI Squad Announcement | WATCH

IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In Kolkata Knight Riders

LATEST NEWS

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Delcy Rodríguez Likely To Be Venezuela’s Next President? Meet The Current Vice President Nicolas Maduro Calls A ‘Revolutionary’

ECINet: Election Commission Invites Citizens To Share Feedback For Official App, Know The Last Date

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Out: Fearless Cop Promises Justice In Action-Packed Avatar, Marks Thalapathy’s Grand Farewell On Big Screen

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Issues BIG Warning To Protesters, Says Rioters Must Be ‘Put In…’

What Is The 50? When Does It Premiere, Where To Watch And Who Is Likely To Participate

VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India’s Top 5 Selling EV Brands

History Created on Mumbai’s Soil: Grand Culmination of the ‘Rishabhayan-2’ International Conference Amidst a Gathering of Over One Lakh People

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

US Strikes Venezuela: Where Is President Nicolas Maduro Now? Marco Rubio Provides Major Update

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’
Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’
Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’
Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

QUICK LINKS