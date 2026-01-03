Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s coach Badruddin has reacted to the pacer’s snub from the ODI squad for New Zealand series. “What more can a player do? How many more wickets should the player take?” Shami’s coach said while talking to India Today.

“This means that they do not want him in the ODI team. He has a lot to give,” he said.

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was also extremely unhappy. “The selection committee has done injustice with Mohammed Shami. No international player has played domestic cricket with as much dedication as Shami in the recent past. Even after toiling hard in domestic cricket, what the selection committee has done with Shami is shameful,” Shukla told Revsportz.

Mohammad Shami spells in ODI World Cup : In 2015 WC

4/35, 2/30, 3/35, 3/41, 3/48, 2/37 & 0/68. In 2019 WC

4/40, 4/16, 5/69, 1/68 In 2023 WC

5/54, 4/22, 5/18, 2/18, 0/41, 7/47 & 1/47. Match – 18 || Wickets – 55 Sacrificed IPL to play the WC for his country, performed… pic.twitter.com/F0Q0Ps71gq — JB (@93Yorker) January 3, 2026







-17 wickets in 2015 WC

– 14 wickets in 2019 WC

– 24 wickets in 2023 WC

– 7/57 in 2023 WC Semi Final

– Hattrick in World Cup

– Champions Trophy winner

– 229 wickets in Tests Thank You M Shami ❤️

pic.twitter.com/FGKKxTzg9Y — ❖ Abhijeet 45 ❖ (@Abhijeet042729) January 3, 2026







India named Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna as their preferred pace trio for the ODI series against New Zealand.







Shami had been in good form in white-ball and had been picking wickets consistently. He picked up 47 wickets in 16 domestic matches this season, including 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy games, 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and 11 wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series