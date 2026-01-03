LIVE TV
Shubman Gill To Lead Team India, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For New Zealand ODIs

Shubman Gill To Lead Team India, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For New Zealand ODIs

Shubman Gill will lead the side while Shreyas Iyer has been named his deputy

Published By: Somya Kapoor
January 3, 2026 16:44:11 IST

The BCCI has named the squad for the New Zealand series. The team will be led by Shubman Gill while Shreyas Iyer has been named his deputy. Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness from BCCI COE. Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.



QUICK LINKS