Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Pakistan suffered a massive defeat by 61 runs against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi who had travelled to Sri Lanka to watch the match expressed “displeasure” to team manager Naved Akram Cheema after the side’s batting performance and left the stadium before the match concluded.

“The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa Stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India,” according to a PTI report.

“Late at night, the management think tank decided enough was enough and that it would bench Babar and Shaheen, and try Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday,” the source added.

The defeat against India has left Pakistan in a tricky situation where the side now needs to win their match against Namibia.

India vs Pakistan

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo. India put up 175/7 in 20 overs after opener and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan struck 77 off 40. Later, riding on a brilliant performance from bowlers, India bundled out Pakistan for 114. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for 16 in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden.

“We played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

“We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that’s the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable,” he added.

