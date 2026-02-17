LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had travelled to Colombo to watch the marquee T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, but he left the stadium before the match ended.

Mohsin Naqvi (image credits : X)
Mohsin Naqvi (image credits : X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 17, 2026 16:22:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Pakistan suffered a massive defeat by 61 runs against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi who had travelled to Sri Lanka to watch the match expressed “displeasure” to team manager Naved Akram Cheema after the side’s batting performance and left the stadium before the match concluded. 

“The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa Stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India,” according to a PTI report. 

“Late at night, the management think tank decided enough was enough and that it would bench Babar and Shaheen, and try Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday,” the source added.

You Might Be Interested In

The defeat against India has left Pakistan in a tricky situation where the side now needs to win their match against Namibia. 

India vs Pakistan

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo. India put up 175/7 in 20 overs after opener and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan struck 77 off 40. Later, riding on a brilliant performance from bowlers, India bundled out Pakistan for 114. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for 16 in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden. 

“We played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. 

“We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that’s the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable,” he added. 

Also Read: “Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcciiccind vs pakindia vs pakistanMohsin NaqviPCBt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Gautam Gambhir to Quit Team India Coach Role? Rajasthan Royals’ Lucrative Offer Sparks Big Speculations

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

LATEST NEWS

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

NPCI Unveils FiMI: Next-Gen AI That Will Handle Millions Of UPI Transactions With Unmatched Precision!

Where Is President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan? Erdogan, Greek PM Cancel UAE Trips Amid Wild Rumors, Conspiracy Theories

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur’s Sister, Karisma Kapoor’s Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?
Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?
Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?
Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

QUICK LINKS