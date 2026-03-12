LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni Didn't Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh's Explosive Claim On Son

MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

Was Yuvraj Singh dropped by MS Dhoni? Former chief selector breaks his silence on the Vicky Lalwani Show, dismissing Yograj Singh’s explosive claims. Get the real story behind the selection meetings.

Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh's Explosive Claim On Son. Photo: Instagram- X
Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh's Explosive Claim On Son. Photo: Instagram- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 12, 2026 13:41:48 IST

MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

For years, one of the most persistent narratives in Indian cricket has been the alleged friction between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. At the heart of this controversy has been Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, who has spent countless years accusing the former Indian captain of systematically ruining his son’s international career. Yograj’s animated and often vitriolic statements have hinted at a deep-seated turmoil behind the locker room doors. However, a significant revelation from former chief selector Sandeep Patil has now added a definitive twist to the tale, exonerating Dhoni of these long-standing charges.

The Selector’s Testimony

Speaking on the YouTube channel The Vicky Lalwani Show, Sandeep Patil addressed several controversies that emerged during his tenure as the head of India’s national selection committee. Patil, who chaired many of the meetings during the transition phase of Indian cricket, was categorical in his defense of Dhoni.

According to Patil, despite the public outcry and Yograj’s claims, Dhoni never lobbied against the inclusion of the legendary left-hander. “Not once, not during selection meetings, not on tour, not during matches, did Mahendra Singh Dhoni say drop Yuvraj Singh. I am going on the record,” Patil stated firmly.

He further emphasized that Dhoni maintained a professional distance from the selection process, trusting the committee’s judgment entirely. “He had total confidence in the selection committee. He didn’t say anything,” he added, effectively debunking the myth that the captain was pulling strings to sideline Yuvraj.

A Father’s Misplaced Anger

Yograj Singh has never shied away from making bold, often explosive comments that grab headlines. In stark contrast, MS Dhoni has built a reputation for keeping himself light-years away from the media circus. Getting a direct reaction from “Captain Cool” on such matters is a rarity.

Patil suggested that Yograj’s outbursts were likely the result of a father being overwhelmed by his son’s struggles during the twilight of his career. While acknowledging the emotion behind the claims, Patil clarified that the tension between the two stars was largely a fabrication of external perception.

“A father feeling strongly about his son is not wrong. But the blame is being placed in the wrong place,” Patil remarked regarding Yograj’s persistent anger.

This revelation serves as a bridge between two of India’s greatest cricketing icons. While Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most beloved figures in the sport, and his father’s protectiveness is understandable, the “selection room” reality suggests that his exit from the team was a collective decision based on form and fitness, rather than a personal vendetta by his captain. For fans of the “Mahi-Yuvi” era, Patil’s testimony brings much-needed closure to a decade-old debate.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:41 PM IST
MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

QUICK LINKS