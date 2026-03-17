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Home > Sports > MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

James Foster, former England wicketkeeper and ex-KKR coach, joins Chennai Super Kings as fielding coach for IPL 2026, working with MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Michael Hussey, and Eric Simons.

MS Dhoni, James Foster (Image Credits:X)
MS Dhoni, James Foster (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 17, 2026 14:18:59 IST

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MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

James Foster has been appointed as the new fielding coach for Chennai Super Kings, working alongside head coach Stephen Fleming. Foster, who played as a wicketkeeper for England internationally 23 times between 2001 and 2009, has been deeply involved in coaching within franchise cricket after his retirement in 2018. He guided the Desert Vipers to the ILT20 championship as head coach this January and was an assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred recently. Foster has also had roles in the international coaching teams of England and New Zealand.

He was with the Kolkata Knight Riders for several seasons as their fielding and assistant coach. Joining CSK, Foster is expected to work very closely not only with the batting coach Michael Hussey and the bowling coach Eric Simons but also with the wicketkeepers of the team, such as the former Indian captain MS Dhoni and the new player signing Sanju Samson, Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Five-time IPL champions CSK are set to begin their IPL 2026 journey on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Their next matches will be against the Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 5), and the Delhi Capitals (April 11). After finishing last in IPL 2025 with only four wins out of 14 matches, the team is eager to get back to winning ways.



James Foster also played against MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and James Foster faced each other once during the 2009 T20 World Cup match between India and England at Lord’s, which marked the beginning of their friendship.

James Foster IPL coaching Career 

“James Foster, who worked as both fielding and assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2020 to 2023, has been named the new fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026.”

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

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MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

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MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026
MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026
MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026
MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

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