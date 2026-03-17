IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he made a shift from the Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal ahead of the auction.

The transfer did come as a surprise for the fans of both Sanju and the Royals. The right-handed batter who played an important role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph has now opened up about his departure from the inaugural edition’s champions.

“I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over,” Samson said in a PTI video.

Samson had earlier played for Royals from 2013 to 2015 before moving to Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals). He was at Delhi for two years before returning back to the Royals in 2018. Overall, Samson has played 177 matches in the Indian Premier League and has notched up 4704 runs at a strike-rate of 139.04.

He also has three tons and 26 fifties to his name.

Sanju Samson on Playing With MS Dhoni

The wicket-keeper batter expressed delight and added that he is excited to play along side MS Dhoni. “I’ve spoken to Mahi bhai many times over the phone and seen him around during Indian team camps, but this will be the first time I’ll actually play alongside him in a team, so the excitement is very high,” Samson told PTI.

‘Game will definitely dictate The Emotions’

Sanju Samson, in all likelihood, will be a part of the Playing XI for the Super Kings in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition. The right-handed batter is of the opinion that he will not let emotions rule him on the field.

“It’s a situation that hasn’t happened yet. This is the first time I’m going to play against RR after playing (for them) in IPL. I don’t really think about the emotions once I step onto the ground. The game will definitely dictate it,” Samson said.

Sanju Samson’s Current Form

Sanju Samson played very important role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. The aggressive opener struck 97* against West Indies in the virtual quarter-final, 89 against England in the semi-final and 89 against New Zealand in the final. His brisk knock provided India with a steady and quick start as Sanju along side Abhishek Sharma posted 98 for the first wicket.

India eventually posted 255/5 in 20 overs and then bundled out New Zealand for 159 to win the match by 96 runs. ‘

Other Key Players in CSK

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have the likes of MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, youngster and U19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan who has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Samson, Noor Ahmed, Prashant Veer and Rahul Chahar in the ranks.

CSK haven’t tasted success under Gaikwad and the side will look to turn fortunes in this edition.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle | Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

