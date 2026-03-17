LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Sanju Samson will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The 31-year-old cricketer from Kerala joined the Chennai-based franchise last year from the Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)
Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 17, 2026 13:54:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he made a shift from the Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal ahead of the auction.

The transfer did come as a surprise for the fans of both Sanju and the Royals. The right-handed batter who played an important role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph has now opened up about his departure from the inaugural edition’s champions. 

“I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over,” Samson said in a PTI video.

You Might Be Interested In

Samson had earlier played for Royals from 2013 to 2015 before moving to Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals). He was at Delhi for two years before returning back to the Royals in 2018. Overall, Samson has played 177 matches in the Indian Premier League and has notched up 4704 runs at a strike-rate of 139.04. 

He also has three tons and 26 fifties to his name. 

Sanju Samson on Playing With MS Dhoni

The wicket-keeper batter expressed delight and added that he is excited to play along side MS Dhoni. “I’ve spoken to Mahi bhai many times over the phone and seen him around during Indian team camps, but this will be the first time I’ll actually play alongside him in a team, so the excitement is very high,” Samson told PTI.

‘Game will definitely dictate The Emotions’

Sanju Samson, in all likelihood, will be a part of the Playing XI for the Super Kings in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition. The right-handed batter is of the opinion that he will not let emotions rule him on the field. 

“It’s a situation that hasn’t happened yet. This is the first time I’m going to play against RR after playing (for them) in IPL. I don’t really think about the emotions once I step onto the ground. The game will definitely dictate it,” Samson said. 

Sanju Samson’s Current Form

Sanju Samson played very important role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. The aggressive opener struck 97* against West Indies in the virtual quarter-final, 89 against England in the semi-final and 89 against New Zealand in the final. His brisk knock provided India with a steady and quick start as Sanju along side Abhishek Sharma posted 98 for the first wicket. 

India eventually posted 255/5 in 20 overs and then bundled out New Zealand for 159 to win the match by 96 runs. ‘

Other Key Players in CSK

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have the likes of MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, youngster and U19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan who has been scoring runs consistently in domestic cricket, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Samson, Noor Ahmed, Prashant Veer and Rahul Chahar in the ranks. 

CSK haven’t tasted success under Gaikwad and the side will look to turn fortunes in this edition. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle | Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingscskhome-hero-pos-15indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026ms dhonirajasthan royalsRRsanju samson

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Ownership Battle: Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group in Final Bidding; No Official Word on Lalit Modi Re-entry

RCB Ownership Update IPL 2026: Pai-Led Consortium, EQT–Premji Invest Submit Binding Bids as Adar Poonawalla Exits Race

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi Lash Out At PAK For ‘War Crime’ After Deadly Airstrike Kills 400 In Kabul

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

LATEST NEWS

Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Ali Larijani Dead Or Alive After Deadly Israeli Airstrike? IDF Attacks Iran’s Top Security Chief – What We Know

‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

India Condemns ‘Cowardly, Unconscionable’ Pakistan Attack In Kabul, Calls Hospital Bombing A ‘Heinous Assault On Humanity’

From Single Malts To Smart TVs: NXT Fellows Witness India’s Industrial Revolution In Indri

2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

QUICK LINKS