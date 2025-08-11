LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA Star Kevin Durant May Sacrifice USD 20 Million to Help Rockets Build for the Future

NBA Star Kevin Durant May Sacrifice USD 20 Million to Help Rockets Build for the Future

Kevin Durant could take a USD 20 million pay cut on a potential two-year extension with the Houston Rockets to help preserve salary cap space for rising stars Tari Eason and Amen Thompson. Despite his age, Durant remains highly productive, but the Rockets aim to prioritize their long-term core and future flexibility.

Kevin Durant could take a USD 20 million pay cut on a potential two-year extension (Image Credit - X)
Kevin Durant could take a USD 20 million pay cut on a potential two-year extension (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 11, 2025 13:52:42 IST

Kevin Durant’s move to the Houston Rockets has sparked plenty of buzz, not just about his performance but also about his contract future. Now, reports suggest the 36-year-old superstar may sacrifice up to USD 20 million in potential earnings to help shape the Rockets’ long-term plan.

Durant’s Contract Dilemma: Taking a Pay Cut?

Kevin Durant is currently in the final year of a USD 54.7 million deal. The Rockets can offer him a two-year max extension worth USD 122.1 million, limited by the NBA’s over-38 rule. However, sources reveal Durant might be willing to accept roughly USD 100 million for two years, about USD 10 million less than the max, or USD 50 million per season. This willingness to take a “haircut” shows Durant’s commitment to the team’s future rather than just immediate payday.

Prioritizing Young Talent Over Big Bucks

Houston is carefully managing its salary cap as it looks to build around its promising young core. Tari Eason (due for an extension this season) and Amen Thompson (next season) are key pieces of that puzzle. Offering Durant a full max extension now could jeopardize their contracts and the Rockets’ salary flexibility. Keeping cap space open for these emerging stars seems to be a priority, with the franchise focused on sustainable growth rather than quick fixes.

Planning for a Big 2027 Offseason Move

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports the Rockets are gearing up for a major push in the 2027-28 season. With key young players like Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. seeing reduced contract extensions for that year, locking Durant into a big deal now could disrupt those plans. Houston has until the start of the 2025-26 season to decide on Durant’s extension, and patience might be the key to balancing veteran leadership with a bright future.

Durant’s dominance at 36, averaging 26.6 points and leading the league in isolation efficiency, proves he’s still a force. But his potential pay cut could be the cornerstone for Houston’s next era.

