Home > Sports > WWE Raw (August 11) Preview and Where to Watch: Sami Zayn vs Rusev Headlines Exciting Card

WWE Raw (August 11) Preview and Where to Watch: Sami Zayn vs Rusev Headlines Exciting Card

Sami Zayn faces Rusev in a highly anticipated singles match on WWE Raw, aiming to extend his 3-0 record. The show also features IYO SKY challenging Naomi for the Women’s World Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, and kicks off with CM Punk. Watch live on Netflix, August 11.

Sami Zayn (Image Credit - X)
Sami Zayn (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 11, 2025 13:29:38 IST

Fresh off his hard-fought victory over United States Champion Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn is set for another high-stakes showdown as he faces Rusev in a highly anticipated singles match on Monday’s (August 11) WWE Raw. This marks the first one-on-one encounter between the two since 2017. Holding an undefeated 3-0 record against the Bulgarian Brute, Zayn looks to continue his dominance, while Rusev is eager to even the score and prove himself in a fiercely competitive matchup. The bout was officially announced after Zayn found himself caught in a heated backstage altercation between Rusev and Sheamus during last week’s Raw episode, reigniting their rivalry.

Zayn and Rusev Renew Rivalry

Their upcoming match promises to be a physical and emotional battle, with Zayn seeking to maintain his winning streak against Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute, determined to turn the tide, aims to claim victory and assert his place on WWE Raw’s competitive landscape.

Title Rematches and Debuts

The action-packed night also includes a thrilling rematch for the Women’s World Championship, as IYO SKY challenges reigning champion Naomi. Fans can expect an intense contest as both superstars fight for the prestigious title. Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch faces Maxxine Dupri in their first-ever singles match, adding fresh intrigue to the card. CM Punk is set to open the show, ensuring an electrifying start to the evening.

How to Watch WWE Raw Live

  • The event takes place on August 11 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.
  • Fans can tune in at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. WWE
  • Raw will be broadcast live on Netflix, making it easy to catch all the live action from anywhere.

Full Match Card

  • CM Punk kicks off WWE Raw
  • Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
  • Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
  • Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship rematch

Monday’s WWE Raw promises intense battles, evolving storylines, and unforgettable moments as rivalries reignite and championships are fiercely contested.

Tags: Sami ZaynWWE

