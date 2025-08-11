Seattle Sounders’ Youth Surge: Snyder Brunell Shines in 4-0 Rout of LA Galaxy

The Seattle Sounders showed their incredible depth once again, cruising to a 4-0 victory over LA Galaxy despite missing several key starters, including Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák, Jackson Ragen, and Stefan Frei. Extending their unbeaten streak to 10 matches, the Sounders proved their roster strength is arguably the deepest in MLS history.

Depth Powers Dominance

Forward Danny Musovski, who scored twice, praised the team’s leadership and collective resilience amid injuries, while coach Brian Schmetzer emphasized the importance of having ready replacements. “You must have in your pipeline, on your bench, guys that can come in and do the business. We have them,” Schmetzer said.

Brunell’s Debut Dream

One player who perfectly embodies Seattle’s youth development is 18-year-old midfielder Snyder Brunell. After signing a First Team contract just days before, Brunell made his MLS debut against the Galaxy, entering in the 73rd minute and scoring 12 minutes later. His goal marked him as only the fourth Sounders player in club history to score on their MLS debut, joining notable names like Pedro de la Vega and Fredy Montero. Brunell recalled the moment vividly: “I knew if I just hit the target, I’d be fine. It was just overjoyed, crazy feelings from there.”

Homegrown Talent Driving Success

Brunell is part of a growing group of local talents making a significant impact this season, alongside Obed Vargas, Danny Leyva, and Reed Baker-Whiting. Schmetzer praised the club’s academy and development staff for consistently producing players ready for the first team. “It makes my job easier,” he noted. With the team’s depth and youth stepping up, Seattle looks poised to continue their strong run as they prepare for their next challenge against Minnesota United. Schmetzer summed up Brunell’s potential: “He has a bright future if he can keep going and keep learning.”

