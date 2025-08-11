LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

Ryan Rickelton fought hard with a 72-run partnership but lacked support from the lower order as South Africa fell 17 runs short, finishing 161/9. Josh Hazlewood’s tight bowling and Tim David’s standout innings helped Australia take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Australia beat South Aftrica by 17 runs (Image Credit - X)
Australia beat South Aftrica by 17 runs (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 11, 2025 12:30:03 IST

Australia pulled off a strong comeback after being reduced to 75/6 in the first T20I against South Africa in Darwin. The early damage inflicted by South Africa’s bowlers, including Kwena Maphaka and Senuran Muthusamy, saw key batters Mitchell Owen and Glenn Maxwell fall cheaply.

Australia Overcome Collapse to Post Competitive Total

However, Tim David stood tall, smashing 83 off 52 balls in a rescue mission. Supported by Ben Dwarshius, David added 59 runs for the seventh wicket, pushing Australia to a respectable 178 before being dismissed in the penultimate over.

Hazlewood Rocks South Africa Early

Chasing 179, South Africa got off to a brisk start, with Aiden Markram hitting three boundaries off Josh Hazlewood. But Hazlewood struck back swiftly, dismissing the Proteas skipper in the very first over. Australia kept the pressure on, with Glenn Maxwell and Dwarshius removing Pretorius and Brevis, reducing the hosts to 3 down inside the powerplay. Hazlewood then returned for a double blow, removing Tristan Stubbs (37) and George Linde in the same over, effectively shifting momentum in Australia’s favour.

Rickelton’s Brave Fight Falls Short as Australia Take 1-0 Lead

Ryan Rickelton fought hard to keep South Africa in contention, crafting a crucial 72-run stand with Stubbs for the fourth wicket. Yet, lacking support from the lower order, his valiant effort wasn’t enough to reach the target. South Africa ended at 161/9, falling 17 runs short. Josh Hazlewood’s tight bowling, 4 overs, 2 wickets, played a vital role, while Tim David’s impactful innings earned widespread acclaim.

This win puts Australia ahead 1-0 in the three-match T20I series, highlighting their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling performance.

Also Read: Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth as Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez and Ter Stegen Talks

Tags: australiasouth africaT20I

RELATED News

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?