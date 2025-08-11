Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa

Australia pulled off a strong comeback after being reduced to 75/6 in the first T20I against South Africa in Darwin. The early damage inflicted by South Africa’s bowlers, including Kwena Maphaka and Senuran Muthusamy, saw key batters Mitchell Owen and Glenn Maxwell fall cheaply.

Australia Overcome Collapse to Post Competitive Total

However, Tim David stood tall, smashing 83 off 52 balls in a rescue mission. Supported by Ben Dwarshius, David added 59 runs for the seventh wicket, pushing Australia to a respectable 178 before being dismissed in the penultimate over.

Hazlewood Rocks South Africa Early

Chasing 179, South Africa got off to a brisk start, with Aiden Markram hitting three boundaries off Josh Hazlewood. But Hazlewood struck back swiftly, dismissing the Proteas skipper in the very first over. Australia kept the pressure on, with Glenn Maxwell and Dwarshius removing Pretorius and Brevis, reducing the hosts to 3 down inside the powerplay. Hazlewood then returned for a double blow, removing Tristan Stubbs (37) and George Linde in the same over, effectively shifting momentum in Australia’s favour.

Rickelton’s Brave Fight Falls Short as Australia Take 1-0 Lead

Ryan Rickelton fought hard to keep South Africa in contention, crafting a crucial 72-run stand with Stubbs for the fourth wicket. Yet, lacking support from the lower order, his valiant effort wasn’t enough to reach the target. South Africa ended at 161/9, falling 17 runs short. Josh Hazlewood’s tight bowling, 4 overs, 2 wickets, played a vital role, while Tim David’s impactful innings earned widespread acclaim.

This win puts Australia ahead 1-0 in the three-match T20I series, highlighting their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling performance.

Also Read: Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth as Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez and Ter Stegen Talks