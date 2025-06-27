Live Tv
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins

Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins

Neeraj Chopra reclaimed the world No. 1 spot in men's javelin with 1,445 points, surpassing Anderson Peters. A strong 2025 season, including a 90.23m throw and multiple wins, fueled his rise. He’s set to face Peters again at the Bengaluru meet on July 5.

Neeraj Chopra regains World No. 1 javelin rank after a stellar 2025 season, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Anderson Peters in Bengaluru on July 5.
Neeraj Chopra regains World No. 1 javelin rank after a stellar 2025 season, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Anderson Peters in Bengaluru on July 5.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 22:45:43 IST

Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra reclaimed his number one spot in men’s javelin throw world rankings from Anderson Peters of Grenada following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage.

World Athletics updated the rankings earlier this week, increasing Neeraj’s points to 1,445 compared to Peters’ tally of 1,431, according to Olympics.com. Also, Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem sits at number four with 1,370 points to his name.

Germany’s Julian Weber, who has the best throw of 2025 so far, a 91.06 effort at the Doha Diamond League, is third in the rankings, and Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, is in fifth spot, completing a very impressive-looking top five.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, just shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he attained a silver medal with a throw of 89.45, and Peters took home the bronze.

An incredible year for Neeraj Chopra

The year 2025 has been incredible for Neeraj, as he kickstarted with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever with a throw of 90.23 m.

He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike this month, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m.

Neeraj has outdone Peters in all their four battles this year, extending his streak over his Grenada rival. The last time he finished behind him was during the 2022 World Athletics Championships, when Neeraj had to settle for a silver with a throw of 88.39, as Peters threw a solid 89.91 m.

Overall, the Tokyo 2020 Gold medalist leads Peters by 16-5 in major javelin throw competition finals. Both are expected for another face off at Neeraj Chopra Classic event at Bengaluru on July 5.

(With ANI Inputs)

