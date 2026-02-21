New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Probable XIs And Live Streaming Details

New Zealand dominated Canada with an eight-wicket victory in their final group match, while Pakistan overwhelmed Namibia by 102 runs, securing their places in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Both teams have suffered a single defeat each during the group stage.

What is the schedule for the New Zealand vs Pakistan game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, February 19, at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan game?

The match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan game?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be live-streamed on Jio Hotstar.

What is the toss time for New Zealand vs Pakistan?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Squads

NZ vs PAK Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza

NZ vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

NZ vs PAk: Head To Head

Pakistan holds a slight advantage over New Zealand in T20 cricket. The two teams have faced each other 49 times, with Pakistan winning 24 matches and New Zealand 23. Two games ended without a result.

In T20 World Cup matches, Pakistan has been stronger. Out of 7 encounters, Pakistan has beaten New Zealand 5 times, while the Kiwis have won just twice.

