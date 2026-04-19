NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: The Indian Super League is back in Guwahati, and NorthEast United FC is getting ready to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a very important league match. Both teams have very different goals this season, so the stakes are high going into this game.

NorthEast United’s season has been tough so far, and they are still looking for consistency. The Highlanders are having a hard time right now because of injuries, missed chances, and mistakes on defence. They are currently in the lower half of the table. Even though they had a hard time, they showed good character in their last game by getting a valuable point on the road against Kerala Blasters. That comeback win could give them the confidence they need before they face one of the league’s toughest teams.

NorthEast United will try to bring energy and intensity from the first whistle when they play in front of their home fans in Guwahati. They know that beating one of the teams that is in the running for the title could help them turn their season around. They have seven points so far, so every game from now on is very important if they want to move up in the standings and stay in the playoff race.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has much bigger goals. The current champions are once again among the favourites to win the title and are still very much in the hunt at the top of the table. They have, however, lost points in games where they were expected to win easily, so they don’t have much room for more mistakes.

The Mariners are in second place in the standings with 17 points from eight games. They can’t afford to lose any ground in a tight race for the title. Another win would keep them in the race, but a mistake could give their opponents an edge. This trip to Guwahati is very important because of that.

Mohun Bagan has good players all over the pitch, and their balanced squad can control games by keeping the ball and also be dangerous in attack. They might have an edge because they’ve played in a lot of high-pressure games, but they’ll still need to be on their toes against a home team that needs points.

NorthEast United will need to be disciplined in the back and effective in front of goal. If they can get the visitors angry early on and use the crowd to their advantage, they might think they can pull off an upset.

In this match, history strongly favours the Kolkata giants. In the ISL, the two teams have played each other 12 times, and Mohun Bagan has won nine of those games. NorthEast United has only won two games, and one ended in a tie. That record shows how hard it will be for the Highlanders.

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Sunday, 19 April 2026.

When will the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 19 April 2026.