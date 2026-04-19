Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming: The biggest match of the season is here as Manchester City gears up to host the Premier League table toppers. The result of this match could very well decide the result of who wins the EPL title. City, who have played a game fewer than the North London-based club, are placed second, trailing by six points. A win tonight at home will see Pep Guardiola’s men come within three points of Arsenal, despite playing a game less. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s team lost their previous game, opening the door for the Citizens to win their seventh title since 2017/18. Meanwhile, Arsenal have finished runner-up for the last three seasons. Having come so close to that elusive title, the North London-based club would want to finally clinch the PL trophy.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match take place?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match is going to take place on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match start?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match will start at 9:00 P.M. in India on Sunday, 19th April.

Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match be played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match in India?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Rodri, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland

Arsenal Predicted Lineup: Raya, White, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Zubimendi, Rice, Dowman, Martinelli, Havertz, Gyokeres

Manchester City Last 10 Premier League Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Apr 12, 2026 Chelsea Away Win 3–0 Mar 15, 2026 West Ham Away Draw 1–1 Mar 05, 2026 Nottingham Forest Home Draw 2–2 Feb 28, 2026 Leeds United Away Win 1–0 Feb 22, 2026 Newcastle United Home Win 2–1 Feb 12, 2026 Fulham Home Win 3–0 Feb 08, 2026 Liverpool Away Win 2–1 Feb 01, 2026 Tottenham Away Draw 2–2 Jan 24, 2026 Wolves Home Win 2–0 Jan 17, 2026 Manchester United Away Loss 0–2

Arsenal Last 10 Premier League Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Apr 11, 2026 Bournemouth Home Loss 1–2 Mar 14, 2026 Everton Home Win 2–0 Mar 05, 2026 Brighton Away Win 1–0 Mar 01, 2026 Chelsea Home Win 2–1 Feb 22, 2026 Tottenham Away Win 4–1 Feb 19, 2026 Wolves Away Draw 2–2 Feb 13, 2026 Brentford Away Draw 1–1 Feb 07, 2026 Sunderland Home Win 3–0 Jan 31, 2026 Leeds United Away Win 4–0 Jan 25, 2026 Manchester United Home Loss 2–3

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