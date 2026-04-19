Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming: The biggest match of the season is here as Manchester City gears up to host the Premier League table toppers. The result of this match could very well decide the result of who wins the EPL title. City, who have played a game fewer than the North London-based club, are placed second, trailing by six points. A win tonight at home will see Pep Guardiola’s men come within three points of Arsenal, despite playing a game less. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s team lost their previous game, opening the door for the Citizens to win their seventh title since 2017/18. Meanwhile, Arsenal have finished runner-up for the last three seasons. Having come so close to that elusive title, the North London-based club would want to finally clinch the PL trophy.
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match take place?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match is going to take place on Sunday, 19 April 2026.
When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match start?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match will start at 9:00 P.M. in India on Sunday, 19th April.
Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match be played?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match in India?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups
Manchester City Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Rodri, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland
Arsenal Predicted Lineup: Raya, White, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Zubimendi, Rice, Dowman, Martinelli, Havertz, Gyokeres
Manchester City Last 10 Premier League Results
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
Apr 12, 2026
|
Chelsea
|
Away
|
Win
|
3–0
|
Mar 15, 2026
|
West Ham
|
Away
|
Draw
|
1–1
|
Mar 05, 2026
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Home
|
Draw
|
2–2
|
Feb 28, 2026
|
Leeds United
|
Away
|
Win
|
1–0
|
Feb 22, 2026
|
Newcastle United
|
Home
|
Win
|
2–1
|
Feb 12, 2026
|
Fulham
|
Home
|
Win
|
3–0
|
Feb 08, 2026
|
Liverpool
|
Away
|
Win
|
2–1
|
Feb 01, 2026
|
Tottenham
|
Away
|
Draw
|
2–2
|
Jan 24, 2026
|
Wolves
|
Home
|
Win
|
2–0
|
Jan 17, 2026
|
Manchester United
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–2
Arsenal Last 10 Premier League Results
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
Apr 11, 2026
|
Bournemouth
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
Mar 14, 2026
|
Everton
|
Home
|
Win
|
2–0
|
Mar 05, 2026
|
Brighton
|
Away
|
Win
|
1–0
|
Mar 01, 2026
|
Chelsea
|
Home
|
Win
|
2–1
|
Feb 22, 2026
|
Tottenham
|
Away
|
Win
|
4–1
|
Feb 19, 2026
|
Wolves
|
Away
|
Draw
|
2–2
|
Feb 13, 2026
|
Brentford
|
Away
|
Draw
|
1–1
|
Feb 07, 2026
|
Sunderland
|
Home
|
Win
|
3–0
|
Jan 31, 2026
|
Leeds United
|
Away
|
Win
|
4–0
|
Jan 25, 2026
|
Manchester United
|
Home
|
Loss
|
2–3
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