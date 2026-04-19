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Home > Sports News > Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Manchester City host Arsenal in a crucial Premier League 2025/26 clash at Etihad Stadium. With title implications, fans can watch MCI vs ARS live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app in India at 9 PM IST.

Manceshter City vs Arsenal Live Streaming. Image Credit X@ManCity and @Arsenal
Manceshter City vs Arsenal Live Streaming. Image Credit X@ManCity and @Arsenal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 17:10:56 IST

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Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming: The biggest match of the season is here as Manchester City gears up to host the Premier League table toppers. The result of this match could very well decide the result of who wins the EPL title. City, who have played a game fewer than the North London-based club, are placed second, trailing by six points. A win tonight at home will see Pep Guardiola’s men come within three points of Arsenal, despite playing a game less. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s team lost their previous game, opening the door for the Citizens to win their seventh title since 2017/18. Meanwhile, Arsenal have finished runner-up for the last three seasons. Having come so close to that elusive title, the North London-based club would want to finally clinch the PL trophy.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match take place?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match is going to take place on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match start?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26, match will start at 9:00 P.M. in India on Sunday, 19th April.

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Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match be played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match in India?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app. 

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Rodri, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland

Arsenal Predicted Lineup: Raya, White, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Zubimendi, Rice, Dowman, Martinelli, Havertz, Gyokeres

Manchester City Last 10 Premier League Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 12, 2026

Chelsea

Away

Win

3–0

Mar 15, 2026

West Ham

Away

Draw

1–1

Mar 05, 2026

Nottingham Forest

Home

Draw

2–2

Feb 28, 2026

Leeds United

Away

Win

1–0

Feb 22, 2026

Newcastle United

Home

Win

2–1

Feb 12, 2026

Fulham

Home

Win

3–0

Feb 08, 2026

Liverpool

Away

Win

2–1

Feb 01, 2026

Tottenham

Away

Draw

2–2

Jan 24, 2026

Wolves

Home

Win

2–0

Jan 17, 2026

Manchester United

Away

Loss

0–2

 

Arsenal Last 10 Premier League Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 11, 2026

Bournemouth

Home

Loss

1–2

Mar 14, 2026

Everton

Home

Win

2–0

Mar 05, 2026

Brighton

Away

Win

1–0

Mar 01, 2026

Chelsea

Home

Win

2–1

Feb 22, 2026

Tottenham

Away

Win

4–1

Feb 19, 2026

Wolves

Away

Draw

2–2

Feb 13, 2026

Brentford

Away

Draw

1–1

Feb 07, 2026

Sunderland

Home

Win

3–0

Jan 31, 2026

Leeds United

Away

Win

4–0

Jan 25, 2026

Manchester United

Home

Loss

2–3

Also Read: SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

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Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

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