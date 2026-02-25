NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

New Zealand kept their semi-final hopes alive in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a crushing 61-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie's record 84-run stand and Rachin Ravindra’s four-wicket haul silenced the Colombo crowd and knocked the island nation out of the tournament.

New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive. Photo: T20 World Cup- X
New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive. Photo: T20 World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 25, 2026 22:42:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand reignited their T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant 61-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The result is a double blow for the island nation, as the defeat officially knocks Sri Lanka out of semi-final contention while catapulting the Black Caps back into the race for a final-four spot.

The match was defined by a stunning New Zealand recovery and a clinical bowling performance that left the home crowd in stunned silence. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka appeared to have the game under control when Maheesh Theekshana’s spin masterclass reduced the Kiwis to a precarious 84/6 in the 13th over. However, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (47 off 26) and Cole McConchie (31* off 23) orchestrated a world-record 84-run stand for the seventh wicket. Their late-overs onslaught saw New Zealand plunder 70 runs in the final four overs, dragging the total to a competitive 168/7.

The chase began in disastrous fashion for the co-hosts. Pacer Matt Henry set the tone by bowling Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings. Henry’s opening wicket-maiden sucked the life out of the powerplay, and when he removed Charith Asalanka shortly after, Sri Lanka were reeling at 9/2.

You Might Be Interested In

The introduction of spin only deepened the home side’s misery. Rachin Ravindra turned the game into a personal highlight reel, tearing through the middle order with a career-best spell of 4/27. His dismissals of Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka effectively ended any hope of a miracle. Sri Lanka’s batters struggled to find timing on a surface that offered significant grip, eventually crawling to 107/8 as the 20 overs expired.

With this emphatic win, New Zealand moves to three points in Group 2 of the Super 8s. For Sri Lanka, the exit marks a disappointing end to their home tournament, while the Black Caps now head into their final fixture with their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Also Read: Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11New Zealand vs Sri LankaNZ vs SLt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

Ranji Trophy Final- J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Fined 50% Match Fees After Headbutt Altercation: Report

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive
NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive
NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive
NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

QUICK LINKS