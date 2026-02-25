NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand reignited their T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant 61-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The result is a double blow for the island nation, as the defeat officially knocks Sri Lanka out of semi-final contention while catapulting the Black Caps back into the race for a final-four spot.

The match was defined by a stunning New Zealand recovery and a clinical bowling performance that left the home crowd in stunned silence. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka appeared to have the game under control when Maheesh Theekshana’s spin masterclass reduced the Kiwis to a precarious 84/6 in the 13th over. However, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (47 off 26) and Cole McConchie (31* off 23) orchestrated a world-record 84-run stand for the seventh wicket. Their late-overs onslaught saw New Zealand plunder 70 runs in the final four overs, dragging the total to a competitive 168/7.

The chase began in disastrous fashion for the co-hosts. Pacer Matt Henry set the tone by bowling Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings. Henry’s opening wicket-maiden sucked the life out of the powerplay, and when he removed Charith Asalanka shortly after, Sri Lanka were reeling at 9/2.

The introduction of spin only deepened the home side’s misery. Rachin Ravindra turned the game into a personal highlight reel, tearing through the middle order with a career-best spell of 4/27. His dismissals of Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka effectively ended any hope of a miracle. Sri Lanka’s batters struggled to find timing on a surface that offered significant grip, eventually crawling to 107/8 as the 20 overs expired.

With this emphatic win, New Zealand moves to three points in Group 2 of the Super 8s. For Sri Lanka, the exit marks a disappointing end to their home tournament, while the Black Caps now head into their final fixture with their destiny firmly in their own hands.

