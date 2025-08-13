LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come

Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come

Odell Beckham Jr. firmly denies retirement rumors after a fake tweet falsely announced his NFL exit. The wide receiver, recently released by the Miami Dolphins, warns fans to stop sending retirement wishes and hints he’s not done playing yet, keeping his future open and fans intrigued.

Odell Beckham Jr. firmly denies retirement rumors (Image Credit - X)
Odell Beckham Jr. firmly denies retirement rumors (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 16:20:37 IST

Odell Beckham Jr. has forcefully shut down swirling rumors about his retirement, putting fans and media on notice. The NFL wide receiver took to X (formerly Twitter) on August 12 to address the false reports directly, making it clear he’s not ready to hang up his cleats.

Clearing the Air: Beckham’s Firm Message

After a fake X account impersonating ESPN’s Adam Schefter falsely announced Beckham’s retirement, the 32-year-old was quick to respond. The parody tweet, claiming Beckham was retiring after 10 NFL seasons, quickly went viral with over 2 million views. Beckham reacted in the comments, writing, “LOL… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns but this ain’t over yet.” Later that day, Beckham posted: “Not done yet… thanks for the concerns and have a blessed day.” He doubled down with a follow-up warning: “No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off… I promise u the day I’m done I will let u know.”

Odell’s Recent NFL Rollercoaster

Beckham’s recent NFL journey has been turbulent. After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in May 2024. His time there, however, was brief. Beckham appeared in just nine games, recording nine catches for 55 yards on 18 targets. In December, he and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stated it was “best for both parties,” emphasizing transparent communication about expectations.

What’s Next for OBJ?

Since being waived, Beckham has not signed with another NFL team for the rest of the 2024 season. Despite speculation, his social media posts hint at unfinished business and a desire to continue playing. Fans will be watching closely to see what the future holds for the dynamic wide receiver.

Tags: NFLOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr

