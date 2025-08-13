Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record

Pete Alonso etched his name in New York Mets lore Tuesday (August 12) night by smashing Darryl Strawberry’s franchise home run record that stood for 37 years. Alonso’s 253rd homer came off a 95.1 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider, soaring just beyond the right-center field wall. The two-run shot, struck in the third inning, gave the Mets a commanding 5-1 lead and sent the crowd into a frenzy at Citi Field.

A Night of Celebration and Tribute

The Mets marked the milestone with a special scoreboard display featuring the number ‘253’ and polar bears—an homage to Alonso’s nickname. The first baseman shared a heartfelt moment with teammates Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil before tipping his cap to the near-sellout crowd, who erupted in cheers. Manager Carlos Mendoza and the dugout joined in the celebration, while the iconic theme from “The Natural” played, spotlighting Strawberry’s retired No. 18 jersey hanging in left field. The energy was palpable as fans witnessed history being made right before their eyes.

Consistent Power and Rising Legacy

Since bursting onto the scene in 2019 with a rookie-record 53 homers, Alonso has remained a power-hitting force. He’s reached 40 home runs in two additional seasons and recently hit five homers in just 10 games, showcasing his sustained dominance. His clutch hitting and durability have made him a cornerstone for the Mets’ lineup.

Future Plans and Franchise Records

A five-time All-Star, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract in February, with a 2026 player option he’s expected to decline. Currently, he holds the Mets franchise record for 372 consecutive games played. As he cements his legacy, Alonso stands alongside elite players like Manny Machado and Mike Trout as one of the few active MLB stars leading their franchises in career home runs, continuing to build his place in baseball history.

Also Read: Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo