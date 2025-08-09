LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

When goalie David de Gea returned to Old Trafford as a Florentina player, Manchester United supporters welcomed him with open arms and even gave him a gift from captain Bruno Fernandes as a memento.

According to De Gea, his time at United was among the best of his life.
According to De Gea, his time at United was among the best of his life.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 22:51:39 IST

Probably the warmest reception was reserved to David de Gea who had returned to Old Trafford to play as a goalkeeper with Fiorentina two years after leaving Manchester United. The former 34 year old Spaniard who played memorable 12 seasons at United and won the player of the year four times is doing his best to tell the press that there is no bad blood on how his exit was orchestrated. It happens, football is the way it is, there is nothing you can do, he simply thought, underlining the randomness of the game. 

Nostalgia in the air

His coming to Old Trafford was not of usual kind. A touching welcome was also provoked by De Gea: fans cheered each of his actions, and even before the start of the game captain Bruno Fernandes handed him a gift, which led to a delay in the whistle, establishing a truly emotional mood. Nostalgia was in the air; he was replaced towards the end of the friendly but got a standing ovation; a deserved reward to a club legend.

De Gea signed a new contract with United until the end of the 2022/23 season in 2023 after renouncing his previous one because of contract negotiations, but he departed in July 2023 as a free agent, then spent a year without a team before signing with Florentina in August 2024. And ever since, he has played 35 times in Serie A and even extended his stay till 2028 going on to show that he has a second wind in Italy.

‘Best days of my life’

When De Gea looked back to his days at United he referred to it as one of the best times of his life and he had to thank the club and the supporters. His emotional revisit brought forth how significant those years were. Having been established at Florentina, he extols the environment at the club and aspires a brilliant season as he takes hold in the club.

Also Read: Liverpool’s Record Breaking Adidas Kit Sales

Tags: David De GeaManchester UnitedManchester United vs FiorentinaOld Trafford

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf
Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf
Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf
Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?