Old Trafford Applauds As David De Gea Steps Back On The Turf

Probably the warmest reception was reserved to David de Gea who had returned to Old Trafford to play as a goalkeeper with Fiorentina two years after leaving Manchester United. The former 34 year old Spaniard who played memorable 12 seasons at United and won the player of the year four times is doing his best to tell the press that there is no bad blood on how his exit was orchestrated. It happens, football is the way it is, there is nothing you can do, he simply thought, underlining the randomness of the game.

Nostalgia in the air

His coming to Old Trafford was not of usual kind. A touching welcome was also provoked by De Gea: fans cheered each of his actions, and even before the start of the game captain Bruno Fernandes handed him a gift, which led to a delay in the whistle, establishing a truly emotional mood. Nostalgia was in the air; he was replaced towards the end of the friendly but got a standing ovation; a deserved reward to a club legend.

De Gea signed a new contract with United until the end of the 2022/23 season in 2023 after renouncing his previous one because of contract negotiations, but he departed in July 2023 as a free agent, then spent a year without a team before signing with Florentina in August 2024. And ever since, he has played 35 times in Serie A and even extended his stay till 2028 going on to show that he has a second wind in Italy.

‘Best days of my life’

When De Gea looked back to his days at United he referred to it as one of the best times of his life and he had to thank the club and the supporters. His emotional revisit brought forth how significant those years were. Having been established at Florentina, he extols the environment at the club and aspires a brilliant season as he takes hold in the club.

Also Read: Liverpool’s Record Breaking Adidas Kit Sales